July 2017 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the July 2017 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the July 2017 issue: * Weak Password? Five Ways To Generate Strong Passwords



* Game Zone: Day Of Infamy



* AnyDesk: Better Than TeamViewer?



* Introduction To The Lumina Desktop



* ms_meme’s Nook: We’re Going To PCLOS



* GIMP Tutorial: Add Rain To A Photo



* 10 (Potentially) Fatal Linux System Security Sins



* Introduction to TeX/LaTeX (using TeXLive)



* PCLinuxOS Puzzled Partitions



* And much more inside! This month’s magazine cover image was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (11.8 MB)



http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2017-07.pdf Download the EPUB Version (5.7 MB)



http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201707epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (10.8 MB)



http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201707mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version



http://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html