The September 2017 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the September 2017 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the September 2017 issue:



* 2017 Solar Eclipse Wows North America * Playing Villagers And Heroes On PCLinuxOS * Word Processing With LaTeX (A Real World Example) * Tip Top Tips: Slow KDE Application Open/Save Dialogs Workaround * ms_meme's Nook: Everything’s Gonna Be All Right * GIMP Tutorial: Exploring G’MIC * Solving The Case Of The Awful Laptop Keyboard * PCLinuxOS Puzzled Partitions * Lumina Desktop Customization * And much more inside!



This month’s magazine cover image was designed by parnote.



Download the PDF (14.7 MB) http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2017-09.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (11.4 MB) http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201709epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (22.6 MB) http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201709mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version http://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html