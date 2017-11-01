The November 2017 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Posted by meemaw on Nov 4, 2017 12:18 AM EDT

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the November 2017 issue. The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the November 2017 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the November 2017 issue:



* ms_meme's Nook: Only A Forum



* How To Take A Screenshot Of An Entire Web Page



* The Story Of Meemaw's Laptop



* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Rhinomick



* Repo Review: ISO Master



* AudioTool: An Incredible Music Creation Tool



* Search Privately With These 13 Search Engines



* PCLOS-Radio! How Cool!



* And much more inside!



This month’s magazine cover image was designed by parnote.



Download the PDF (11.5 MB)



http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2017-11.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (8.4 MB)



http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201711epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (8.2 MB)



http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201711mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



http://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html