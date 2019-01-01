Linux News The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software

Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Discussion forums for Linux users.

Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month, and is an excellent place for you to publish your ideas, thoughts, reviews, complaints, etc. Do you have something to say to the Linux community?

If you already have an account, you may login here:

Setting up an Nginx Reverse Proxy

Posted by linuxize on Feb 3, 2019 7:58 PM EDT

linuxize.com; By linuxize Mail this story

Print this story

A reverse proxy is a service that takes a client request, sends the request to one or more proxied servers, fetches the response, and delivers the server’s response to the client. Because of its performance and scalability, NGINX is often used as a reverse proxy for HTTP and non-HTTP servers. A common reverse proxy configuration is to put Nginx in front of Node.js, Python or Java applications.

This topic does not have any threads posted yet!

You cannot post until you login.