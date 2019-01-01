Setting up an Nginx Reverse Proxy
A reverse proxy is a service that takes a client request, sends the request to one or more proxied servers, fetches the response, and delivers the server’s response to the client.
Because of its performance and scalability, NGINX is often used as a reverse proxy for HTTP and non-HTTP servers. A common reverse proxy configuration is to put Nginx in front of Node.js, Python or Java applications.
