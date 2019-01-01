Best Free Linux Home Computer Emulators

Posted by sde on Feb 4, 2019 9:23 AM EDT

This article focuses on software which emulates home computers, a class of personal computer which reached the market in the late 1970s, and became immensely popular in the following decade, selling many millions of units. Leading home computer companies included Commodore, Sinclair, Atari, Apple, Acorn, Tandy Radio Shack, and Amstrad. To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 21 high quality Linux home computer emulators. Hopefully, there will be something of interest for anyone who wishes to have some fun and reminisce about their misspent youth.



