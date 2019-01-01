Linux News The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software

How to Install IntelliJ IDEA on Ubuntu 18.04

Posted by linuxize on Feb 5, 2019 2:05 PM EDT

IntelliJ IDEA is a full-featured IDE for JVM and Android Development. It has built-in debugging support, Docker and Docker Compose support, embedded Git control, integrates major build automation tools such as Maven and Gradle, syntax highlighting, code completion, ssh terminal, code refactoring, and rich navigation capabilities. This tutorial explains how to install IntelliJ IDEA on Ubuntu 18.04. The same instructions apply for Ubuntu 16.04 and any Ubuntu-based distribution, including Kubuntu, Linux Mint, and Elementary OS.





