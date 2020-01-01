The January 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Posted by meemaw on Jan 4, 2020 1:36 PM EDT

PCLinuxOS Magazine Mail this story

Print this story

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the January 2020 issue. The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the January 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the January 2020 issue:



* RIP Sproggy! You Will Be Missed



* GIMP Tutorial: Photo Filmstrip



* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: rgradle



* Tip Top Tips: Move Firefox 71's Tab Bar BACK To The Bottom



* Casual Python, Part 12



* ms_meme's Nook: PCLOS Capers



* IPTV: Free Streaming Over The 'Net



* Short Topix: Mozilla Removes Avast, AVG Firefox Extensions Over Snooping Claims



* De-Googling Yourself, Part 8



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Impossibly Easy Bacon Pie



* And much more inside!



This month’s cover was designed by parnote.



Download the PDF (12.2 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-01.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (9.4 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202001epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (8.1 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202001mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html