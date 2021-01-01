 

How to manipulate strings in bash

Posted by xmodulo on Mar 8, 2021 12:34 AM EST
All bash variables are by default treated as character strings. Therefore more often than not, you need to manipulate string variables in various fashions while working on your bash script. This bash tutorial presents a comprehensive list of useful string manipulation tips for bash scripting.

