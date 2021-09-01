The September 2021 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Posted by meemaw on Sep 5, 2021 12:26 AM EST

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the September 2021 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the September 2021 issue:



* Want To Get Started In Photography On A Budget?



* GIMP Tutorial: Beginners Tips



* Short Topix: Google May Have Invented Time Crystals



* Back In Time: Getting Started with Linux’s Time Machine



* Surveillance Valley: Book Review



* KDE’s Telemetry: The Tip Of The Iceberg?



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Caribbean Style Curried Pork



* And much more inside!



This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.



Download the PDF (9.4 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2021-09.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (6.9 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202109epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (9.3 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202109mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html