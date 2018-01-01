Linux News
The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software
MongoDB surge wraps up a massive week for open-source software as a business
|
|
|
When IBM agreed to pay $34 billion for Red Hat in late 2018, the deal marked a watershed moment for open-source software, proving that companies could package free tools into highly valuable products. That purchase price may soon look like a quaint relic of the past.
This topic does not have any threads posted yet!
You cannot post until you login.