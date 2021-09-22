Linux News The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software

Hub spins multiple USB 3.2 Gen2 and DP ports out of USB4

Posted by Scott_Ruecker on Sep 22, 2021 2:21 PM EST

linuxgizmos.com; By Eric Brown Mail this story

VIA announced a “VIA Labs VL830 USB4 Endpoint Device” based on a VL830 USB4 controller that converts a 40Gbps USB4 port into 5x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports plus DP 1.4a output for 8Kp60 and beyond. Computers with USB4 are beginning to appear, including some embedded models such as IEI’s Tiger Lake-U based tKINO-UL6 thin Mini-ITX board. While we wait for peripheral manufacturers to catch up, USB4 hubs that distribute the bandwidth will be the primary way you interact with the up to 40Gpbs USB4.

