MyPhotoShare: A Static Web Photo Gallery with Advanced Features

MyPhotoShare is an open-source web photo gallery aimed at sleekness and speed. Give it a try now! (see the full size image: https://benvenuto.cathopedia.org/Myphotoshare_en.png



It's not because your image gallery is in a static web site that it can't have advanced and user friendly features. MyPhotoShare is secure and fast but without features compromise!



You first run the Python scanner over the file directories where your media are stored, and you get a bunch of json files and reduced size images and videos. A web server (apache, ngninx, etc.) will permit anyone to browse, search, select, download, etc. your media, from the pc, from a tablet, from a phone.



You can easily add titles, descriptions, tags to you albums/media, via a shell script which generates for you a skeleton where you put all the information that will make your media collection more interesting.



MyPhotoShare manages the geotags of your media, and permits to browse them by location, too. You can show a map with the location of your media, and build a "map album" on the fly, which you'll be able to share with your friends!



Single pictures can be enlarged without limit. All standard gestures are available.



You can select the pictures you like, and easily download them in a zip file.



Albums and media can be protected by passwords. Passwords may be specified for albums, for files or both.



See everything in action in our demo site: https://myphotosharedemo.qumran2.net/



Get more heavily in touch with the project at https://gitlab.com/paolobenve/myphotoshare/ . You''ll get a quick 'n dirty setup, in order to give MyPhotoShare a try on your pc. Obviously, using it in order to expose your media gallery to the world will probably need a public web server.



Please report any issue at https://gitlab.com/paolobenve/myphotoshare/-/issues



Thank you for helping MyPhotoShare to get better!



