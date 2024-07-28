Linux News The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software

FreeBSD as a platform for your future technology

Posted by Scott_Ruecker on Jul 28, 2024 5:39 PM EDT

A FreeBSD marketing document highlighting FreeBSD’s strengths is, of course, hardly a surprise, but considering it’s fighting what you could generously call an uphill battle against the dominance of Linux, it’s still interesting to see what, exactly, FreeBSD highlights as its strengths.

