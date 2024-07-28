 

FreeBSD as a platform for your future technology

Posted by Scott_Ruecker on Jul 28, 2024 5:39 PM EDT
OS News; By Thom Holwerda 		Mail this story
Print this story

A FreeBSD marketing document highlighting FreeBSD’s strengths is, of course, hardly a surprise, but considering it’s fighting what you could generously call an uphill battle against the dominance of Linux, it’s still interesting to see what, exactly, FreeBSD highlights as its strengths.

  Nav
» Read more about: Groups: Linux; Story Type: News Story

« Return to the newswire homepage

This topic does not have any threads posted yet!

You cannot post until you login.

 