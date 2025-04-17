Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) released

Posted by bob on Apr 17, 2025 2:45 PM CST

Ubuntu 25.04, codenamed "Plucky Puffin", is here. Ubuntu 25.04, codenamed "Plucky Puffin", is here. This release continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open-source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, partnering with the community and our partners, to introduce new features and fix bugs.



Ubuntu 25.04 introduces GNOME 48 with triple buffering for smoother performance, HDR settings, and new features like a Wellbeing Panel and Preserve Battery Health mode. A new modern PDF reader, Papers, is now the default.



The installer now offers a smoother experience when installing alongside other operating systems, with better BitLocker support, and advanced partitioning.



Built on the Linux 6.14 kernel, this release brings a new scheduling system with sched_ext, enhanced Wine/Proton gaming support through the new NTSYNC driver, and better container tooling via decoupled bpftools and linux-perf.



Developer experience takes a leap forward with the introduction of devpacks. These snap bundles deliver the latest Go and Spring ecosystems, alongside updated toolchains for Python, Rust, .NET, LLVM, OpenJDK, and more.



Ubuntu 25.04 also expands confidential computing to on-premise environments with AMD SEV-SNP host support, and introduces a new ARM64 Desktop ISO for next-gen hardware.



Networking and identity management see continued improvements, including secure time sync with NTS, better Active Directory (AD) integration, cloud authentication against EntraID and Google identity, and DNS-aware wait-online logic with Netplan.



The newest Edubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu are also being released today. More details can be found for these at their individual release notes under the Official Flavours section:



https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/plucky-puffin-release-notes/4...



Maintenance updates will be provided for 9 months for all flavours releasing with 25.04.



To get Ubuntu 25.04:



In order to download Ubuntu 25.04, visit:



https://ubuntu.com/download



Users of Ubuntu 24.10 will be offered an automatic upgrade to 25.04 if they have selected to be notified of all releases rather than just LTS upgrades. For further information about upgrading, see:



https://ubuntu.com/download/desktop/upgrade



As always, upgrades to the latest version of Ubuntu are entirely free of charge.



We recommend that all users read the release notes, which document caveats, workarounds for known issues, as well as more in-depth notes on the release itself. They are available at:



https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/plucky-puffin-release-notes



Find out what's new in this release with a graphical overview:



https://ubuntu.com/desktop https://ubuntu.com/desktop/features



