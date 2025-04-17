Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) released

|
Ubuntu 25.04, codenamed "Plucky Puffin", is here.
Ubuntu 25.04, codenamed "Plucky Puffin", is here. This release continues
Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open-source
technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team
has been hard at work through this cycle, partnering with the community and
our partners, to introduce new features and fix bugs.
Ubuntu 25.04 introduces GNOME 48 with triple buffering for smoother
performance, HDR settings, and new features like a Wellbeing Panel and
Preserve Battery Health mode. A new modern PDF reader, Papers, is now the
default.
The installer now offers a smoother experience when installing alongside
other operating systems, with better BitLocker support, and advanced
partitioning.
Built on the Linux 6.14 kernel, this release brings a new scheduling
system with sched_ext, enhanced Wine/Proton gaming support through the
new NTSYNC driver, and better container tooling via decoupled bpftools and
linux-perf.
Developer experience takes a leap forward with the introduction of devpacks.
These snap bundles deliver the latest Go and Spring ecosystems, alongside
updated toolchains for Python, Rust, .NET, LLVM, OpenJDK, and more.
Ubuntu 25.04 also expands confidential computing to on-premise environments
with AMD SEV-SNP host support, and introduces a new ARM64 Desktop ISO for
next-gen hardware.
Networking and identity management see continued improvements, including
secure time sync with NTS, better Active Directory (AD) integration, cloud
authentication against EntraID and Google identity, and DNS-aware wait-online
logic with Netplan.
The newest Edubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu
Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu are also being
released today. More details can be found for these at their individual release
notes under the Official Flavours section:
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/t/plucky-puffin-release-notes/4...
Maintenance updates will be provided for 9 months for all flavours releasing
with 25.04.
