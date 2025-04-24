The March 2026 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Posted by meemaw on Mar 2, 2026 12:11 AM EDT

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the March 2026 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the March 2026 issue: * ICYMI: Massive Unsecured Database Exposes 149 Million Logins



* Tip Top Tips: Have You Backed Up Your Install?



* Digital Hygiene 101: A Doctor’s Prescription For Your Online Health



* GIMP Tutorial: Layer Masks, Part 1



* Setting Up a DIY NAS with OpenMediaVault, Part 2



* Wiki Pick: REFInd Boot Manager



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner - Meatball Bake



* Making Quality Music Easily and Cheaply on PCLinuxOS, Part 2



* And much more inside!



This month’s cover was created by parnote.



Download the PDF (5.3 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2026-03.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (7.3 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202603epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (7.6 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202603mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



https://pclosmag.com/html/Issues/202603/links.html



