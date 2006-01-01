The April 2025 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Posted by meemaw on Mar 31, 2026 1:41 PM EDT

The PCLinuxOS Magazine; By Meemaw Mail this story

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The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the April 2026 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the April 2026 issue: * ICYMI: Mental Health Apps Could Expose Users' Sensitive Medical Info



* Filing Your 2025 Taxes: You Have Options



* Tip Top Tips: Find Exact Install Date & KDE6 Simple Tip



* Free Software Offers Trust And Privacy; Ring Offers Mass Surveillance



* Inkscape Tutorial: Boolean Path Operations



* Creating A Memorial Booklet With Typst



* Wiki Pick: Cron Jobs



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner - John Wayne Casserole



* Making Quality Music Easily and Cheaply on PCLinuxOS, Part 3



* And much more inside!



This month’s cover was created by parnote.



Download the PDF (4.1 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2026-04.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (6.0 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202604epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (6.5 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202604mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



https://pclosmag.com/html/Issues/202604/links.html



