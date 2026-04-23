Ubuntu 26.04 "Resolute Raccoon" LTS released

Posted by bob on Apr 23, 2026 2:09 PM EDT

Ubuntu release team; By Utkarsh Gupta Mail this story

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Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, codenamed "Resolute Raccoon", is here. This release continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, together with the community and our partners, to introduce new features and fix bugs. This release brings a significant uplift in security, performance, and usability across desktop, server, and cloud environments. Ubuntu 26.04 LTS introduces TPM-backed full-disk encryption, expanded use of memory-safe components, improved application permission controls, and Livepatch support for Arm systems, helping reduce downtime and strengthen system resilience.



It also delivers a refined desktop experience with the latest GNOME 50 on Wayland, enhanced accessibility, and a more unified software management experience. With native support for modern AI and high-performance computing toolkits, alongside continued optimization from kernel to cloud, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS provides a consistent and reliable platform for both developers and enterprises.



The newest Edubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu are also being released today. For more details on these, read their individual release notes under the Official flavors section:



https://documentation.ubuntu.com/release-notes/26.04/#offici...



Maintenance updates will be provided for 5 years for Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu Server, Ubuntu Cloud, Ubuntu WSL, and Ubuntu Core. All the remaining flavors will be supported for 3 years. Additional security support is available with ESM (Extended Security Maintenance).



To get Ubuntu 26.04 LTS



To download Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, visit:



https://ubuntu.com/download



Users of Ubuntu 25.10 will be offered an automatic upgrade to 26.04. Users of 24.04 LTS will be offered the automatic upgrade when 26.04.1 LTS is released, which is scheduled for the 4th of August. For further information about upgrading, see:



https://documentation.ubuntu.com/desktop/en/latest/how-to/up...



As always, upgrades to the latest version of Ubuntu are entirely free of charge.



We recommend that all users read the release notes, which document caveats, workarounds for known issues, as well as more in-depth information on the release itself. They are available at:



https://documentation.ubuntu.com/release-notes/26.04/



Find out what's new in this release with a graphical overview:



https://ubuntu.com/desktop



https://ubuntu.com/desktop/features



If you have a question, or if you think you may have found a bug but aren't sure, ask in any of the following places:



https://matrix.to/#/#support:ubuntu.com



https://discourse.ubuntu.com/support https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-users



Help shape Ubuntu



If you would like to help shape Ubuntu, look at the list of ways you can participate at:



https://documentation.ubuntu.com/project/community/contribut...



About Ubuntu



Ubuntu is a full-featured Linux distribution for desktops, laptops, IoT, cloud, and servers, with a fast and easy installation and regular releases. A tightly-integrated selection of excellent applications is included, and an incredible variety of add-on software is just a few clicks away.



Professional services including support are available from Canonical and hundreds of other companies around the world. For more information about support, visit:



https://ubuntu.com/support



More information



Learn more about Ubuntu and about this release on our website:



https://ubuntu.com



To sign up for future Ubuntu announcements, please subscribe to Ubuntu's very low-volume announcement list at:



https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-announce



On behalf of the Ubuntu Release Team,



Utkarsh Gupta