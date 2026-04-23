Ubuntu 26.04 "Resolute Raccoon" LTS released

|
|
|
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, codenamed "Resolute Raccoon", is here. This release
continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and
greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux
distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, together
with the community and our partners, to introduce new features and fix bugs.
This release brings a significant uplift in security, performance, and
usability across desktop, server, and cloud environments. Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
introduces TPM-backed full-disk encryption, expanded use of memory-safe
components, improved application permission controls, and Livepatch
support for Arm systems, helping reduce downtime and strengthen system
resilience.
It also delivers a refined desktop experience with the latest GNOME 50
on Wayland, enhanced accessibility, and a more unified software management
experience. With native support for modern AI and high-performance
computing toolkits, alongside continued optimization from kernel to cloud,
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS provides a consistent and reliable platform for both
developers and enterprises.
The newest Edubuntu, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Cinnamon,
Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Unity, and Xubuntu are also being
released today. For more details on these, read their individual release
notes under the Official flavors section:
https://documentation.ubuntu.com/release-notes/26.04/#offici...
Maintenance updates will be provided for 5 years for Ubuntu Desktop, Ubuntu
Server, Ubuntu Cloud, Ubuntu WSL, and Ubuntu Core. All the remaining flavors
will be supported for 3 years. Additional security support is available
with ESM (Extended Security Maintenance).
To get Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
To download Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, visit:
https://ubuntu.com/download
Users of Ubuntu 25.10 will be offered an automatic upgrade to 26.04.
Users of 24.04 LTS will be offered the automatic upgrade when 26.04.1
LTS is released, which is scheduled for the 4th of August.
For further information about upgrading, see:
https://documentation.ubuntu.com/desktop/en/latest/how-to/up...
As always, upgrades to the latest version of Ubuntu are entirely free of
charge.
We recommend that all users read the release notes, which document
caveats, workarounds for known issues, as well as more in-depth
information on the release itself. They are available at:
https://documentation.ubuntu.com/release-notes/26.04/
Find out what's new in this release with a graphical overview:
https://ubuntu.com/desktop
https://ubuntu.com/desktop/features
If you have a question, or if you think you may have found a bug but
aren't sure, ask in any of the following places:
https://matrix.to/#/#support:ubuntu.com
https://discourse.ubuntu.com/support
https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-users
Help shape Ubuntu
If you would like to help shape Ubuntu, look at the list of ways
you can participate at:
https://documentation.ubuntu.com/project/community/contribut...
About Ubuntu
Ubuntu is a full-featured Linux distribution for desktops, laptops, IoT,
cloud, and servers, with a fast and easy installation and regular
releases. A tightly-integrated selection of excellent applications is
included, and an incredible variety of add-on software is just a few
clicks away.
Professional services including support are available from Canonical and
hundreds of other companies around the world. For more information about
support, visit:
https://ubuntu.com/support
More information
Learn more about Ubuntu and about this release on our website:
https://ubuntu.com
To sign up for future Ubuntu announcements, please subscribe to Ubuntu's
very low-volume announcement list at:
https://lists.ubuntu.com/mailman/listinfo/ubuntu-announce
On behalf of the Ubuntu Release Team,
Utkarsh Gupta