Fedora Linux 44 is now officially available!
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We’re excited to announce that Fedora Linux 44 is now officially available!
This release continues Fedora’s tradition of delivering the latest
open-source innovations, bringing together updated packages, improved
performance, and enhancements across the desktop, server, and cloud
ecosystems. Whether you’re a developer, system administrator, or
open-source enthusiast, Fedora Linux 44 offers a refined and reliable
experience built on cutting-edge technology.
To get started:
- Read the official announcement and release highlights:
https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-linux-44/
- For a fresh installation, download the installer images from:
https://fedoraproject.org/
- If you encounter any issues or have questions, visit:
https://ask.fedoraproject.org/
- Upgrade your existing Fedora system using the standard upgrade
process:
https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/quick-docs/upgrading-fe...
Thanks to all contributors who made this release possible.
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