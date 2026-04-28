 

Fedora Linux 44 is now officially available!

Posted by bob on Apr 28, 2026 10:46 AM EDT
Fedora Project; By Samyak Jain 		Mail this story
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We’re excited to announce that Fedora Linux 44 is now officially available!

This release continues Fedora’s tradition of delivering the latest open-source innovations, bringing together updated packages, improved performance, and enhancements across the desktop, server, and cloud ecosystems. Whether you’re a developer, system administrator, or open-source enthusiast, Fedora Linux 44 offers a refined and reliable experience built on cutting-edge technology.

To get started:

- Read the official announcement and release highlights:

https://fedoramagazine.org/announcing-fedora-linux-44/

- For a fresh installation, download the installer images from:

https://fedoraproject.org/

- If you encounter any issues or have questions, visit:

https://ask.fedoraproject.org/

- Upgrade your existing Fedora system using the standard upgrade process:

https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/quick-docs/upgrading-fe...

Thanks to all contributors who made this release possible.

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