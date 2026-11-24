Snippai is a free, open-source (MIT) snipping tool for Linux, macOS and Windows with AI built in. It runs locally with your own AI provider key — no account and no subscription. For anyone writing papers, doing research or working with scanned material it covers the same ground as Mathpix Snip without the cost. Source code and downloads: https://github.com/xyTom/snippai

Select any region of your screen and Snippai converts it into editable LaTeX equations, Markdown tables, OCR text, translations, or answers questions about what is on screen.

No comments yet. Be the first.

A free account is needed to post. Write your comment here first: your text is kept in this browser while you sign up or log in, and is waiting for you when you come back.

| | | Ω | | 1 0

Markdown: **bold**, *italic*, [text](https://link), - lists, > quotes, $x^2$ for math. Formatting help

Your message: