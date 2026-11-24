Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month, and is an excellent place for you to publish your ideas, thoughts, reviews, complaints, etc. Do you have something to say to the Linux community?
Select any region of your screen and Snippai converts it into editable LaTeX equations, Markdown tables, OCR text, translations, or answers questions about what is on screen.
Snippai is a free, open-source (MIT) snipping tool for Linux, macOS and Windows with AI built in. It runs locally with your own AI provider key — no account and no subscription. For anyone writing papers, doing research or working with scanned material it covers the same ground as Mathpix Snip without the cost. Source code and downloads: https://github.com/xyTom/snippai