MacroMag OS is a lightweight, GNU-free Linux distribution written from scratch in Rust and C to combat e-waste on older hardware, featuring VOS (an object-oriented shell acting as PID 1) and the MUR package manager.

Created by independent developer Adrian Morawski under the GPLv3 license, MacroMag OS strips away traditional GNU coreutils and systemd in favor of a minimal, memory-safe userland built from the ground up.

Key architectural highlights include:

Zero GNU / systemd dependencies: Designed from scratch to run efficiently on low-RAM and legacy 32-bit/64-bit machines.

Designed from scratch to run efficiently on low-RAM and legacy 32-bit/64-bit machines. VOS (Virtualized Object Shell) as PID 1: Instead of a separate init daemon, the Linux kernel boots directly into an object-oriented shell written in Rust that handles system initialization and process management.

Instead of a separate init daemon, the Linux kernel boots directly into an object-oriented shell written in Rust that handles system initialization and process management. MUR (MacroMag User Repository): A fast, lightweight custom package manager tailored for resource-constrained environments.

Bootable ISO images for testing in QEMU, VirtualBox, or on older hardware are available on GitHub (MacroMag-32), alongside technical documentation on Read the Docs and a guide on Wikibooks.