Linux News The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software

Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Discussion forums for Linux users.

Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month, and is an excellent place for you to publish your ideas, thoughts, reviews, complaints, etc. Do you have something to say to the Linux community?

If you already have an account, you may login here:

The state of Falkon: KDE’s browser is much better than you know

Posted by Scott_Ruecker on Dec 10, 2024 9:51 AM EDT

OS News; By Thom Holwerda Mail this story

Print this story

It’s no secret that I am very worried about the future of Firefox, and the future of Firefox on Linux in particular. I’m not going to rehash these worries here, but suffice to say that with Mozilla increasingly focusing on advertising, Firefox’ negligible market share, and the increasing likeliness that the Google Search deal, which accounts for 85% of Mozilla’s revenue, will come to an end, I have little faith in Firefox for Linux remaining a priority for Mozilla.

This topic does not have any threads posted yet!

You cannot post until you login.