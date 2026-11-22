AI is the single greatest existential threat to the free software movement. It eradicates entirely the very social fabric upon which free software development is done, namely the human-led communities that define our movement; human-based knowledge will, if people rely heavily on AI, completely evaporate over time as a result of human deskilling. AI chatbots are also highly proprietary, even if you run local models as the training is still done in a non-transparent way. AI threatens the integrity of free software hosting as it performs literal DDoS attacks on websites just to get a little bit more data. Like the junkie who needs his next fix, AI is hungry for more. AI is owned and operated by a small consortium of troublesome individuals... Free software maintainers are being burned out by the sheer volume of nonsense as AI bots spam their bug trackers day and night, sending nonsensical code patches and generally wasting everyone's time. Yet so many people are using it now. This article is a copy of LIbreboot's battle cry against the scourge that is generative AI; the AI Slop Reduction Policy. Yes.

This is a copy of the article on Libreboot's website, titled "AI Slop Reduction Policy". Libreboot is a free UEFI firmware distribution based on coreboot, that lets users boot operating systems on their computers. It replaces proprietary BIOS/UEFI firmware on select ARM/AMD64/i386 computers. Yes I am its creator Leah Rowe. I was invited by LXer via email to write an article, and so I have. Here:

Think AI makes you super hacker? Think again! (while you still can) - see:

https://arxiv.org/abs/2507.09089

Please also read this article:

https://blog.codeberg.org/protecting-our-floss-commons-from-llms.html

Libreboot will make efforts, where feasible, to reduce the influence of AI on

code that it uses; this may include reverting certain patches upstream, rewriting

some, perhaps where feasible forking projects.

This is not a policy set in stone, because Libreboot is only a small project.

There's only so much that Libreboot can do. We cannot fight the whole world.

The sad reality today is that AI is everywhere - and if it were implemented

soundly, in a distributed peer-to-peer model with simultaneous investment

in decent enough renewable energy infrastructure, with fully democratic and

open source governance, it might not be as bad as it is today. The reality

today is that a few small corporations are monopolising something that has

never been monopolised before: intellect itself.

A most recent example of where Libreboot de-slopped itself was this patch:

https://codeberg.org/libreboot/lbmk/commit/0ff23c0f520c9f98aad243f3304a46af0742753b - an

otherwise good patch fixing a bug was optional and thus reverted. Now battery

charge thresholds can't be set automatically; they can still be set using ectool.

Upstream merged thinkpad_acpi support but broke WWAN/Bluetooth, and the fix

for that was AI-generated. I decided that I would just remove thinkpad_acpi

support for now, as doing so would be non-destructive. For a little project

like Libreboot, little patches like this are probably the best I can do, and

I can reliably assure readers that there will be many more examples such as

this.

This page is not an anti-AI policy insofar as it does not outright ban the

use of or facilitation of AI in the Libreboot project. I know that my own

personal instinct is to resist AI. I personally think AI is the worst thing

we've ever built, and I would like it to be destroyed worldwide. This page

simply clarifies the nuances of my views on the subject, and how they pertain

to Libreboot development. My instinct is to delete AI, but I'm not going to

be dogmatic about it either like in some other projects. That's stupid. Let's

get first to the meat of the article before we proceed. The central idea that

I wish to communicate now, is this:

Libreboot proposes a name for current iterations of generative AI: Weapons of

Mass Intellectual Destruction. Why do I say that?

Simple intuition is all you really need. Remember when you were at school and

there was that one kid in class who always cheated. He might get good grades

but he's really stupid and when he enters adulthood, he will be a loser because

he doesn't know how to do anything. The book nerd who studies hard is the one

that will get success. AI is turning us all into cheats. It's all too easy

nowadays for people to use AI for everything, even to perform basic mental

tasks that we use to do ourselves. Now, this is hypothetical, but we see

evidence of it too: academic performance worldwide is suffering as a result

of AI use in schools. This, combined with a reduction in the developed world

of those with adult-level literacy which was already underway since the 2000s

and we begin to see the problem. Don't take my word for it. Look it up yourself.

Consider that the infrastructure for AI is economically unsustainable; when

the bubble bursts, and it will, we will suddenly be left with millions of

people thoroughly deskilled who will become completely useless. They will need

to be re-educated, but will we even be able to afford it? In this doomsday

scenario, we've also tied many of our economic systems and the very things

that used to make us productive into AI - and indeed today, we see AI creating

mass unemployment in job markets. The collapse of the AI bubble will quite

plausibly lead to the world economic depression in human history.

Consider that those few companies who currently control how AI models are trained

have unprecedented access to information, and control of how that information

is presented; they could destroy the world if they wanted to, and subvert entire

nations. They have this same power over us in the Free Software movement, as

more of us begin using AI today for our software projects. We could argue that

people still have the right to choose, but your right to choose is based on

the very education and information you receive; fascists always attack

education first, and AI is the most powerful weapon they've ever had.

Libreboot will do what it can to fight AI, but we use upstream projects that

now openly embrace AI - coreboot, for example, does not reject AI-generated

contributions to its repository, and other projects like EDK2 are the same.

Even many GNU projects now are starting to accept AI code, or otherwise

have lax policies about the use of AI, especially for auditing and code

review. I can state, quite reliably, that I am against the existence of LLM

technology in its current iteration, but that's all I can do reliably. If I do,

on the other hand, want to have a Libreboot project that is intellectually

viable to maintain, then I can't just go forking every project under the sun.

We as small downstream distribution maintainers have this same problem

everywhere.

There is resistance. For example, here's a list of projects that actively

try to "de-slop" projects:

Libreboot generally recommends avoiding AI. In a project like ours, which

relies extensively on the product of reverse engineering, use of AI is all

too tempting as it generally makes headwinds in that world. Any superficial

benefits given now by such use may only be temporary; the AI alone cannot

know what everything means, and a human being still needs to have a vast

base of knowledge in precisely what sort of thing they are reverse engineering.

However, it is also true that a lot of reverse engineering work is being done

much faster these days because of AI, especially reverse engineering based

on the decompilation of compiled code; Ghidra databases can be fed to AI

chatbots these days and it can actually get to work on a lot of them, helping

the hacker to understand entire blobs much faster than before. We are talking

about productivity gains at several orders of magnitude. Projects that might

take a year now take months, and months become weeks.

This is true specifically of reverse engineering. It has been my experience

that AI otherwise tends to slow the user down, because it reduces the amount

of work they actually do while increasing input - you talk to the bot. The

bot makes a lot of mistakes, and your very thought process behind how

everything is done may weaken over time. It has been found in several studies,

such as the one I linked, that AI actually reduces productivity in skilled

hackers using it, but this pertains to normal software development tasks.

Reverse engineering by hand is tedious, incredibly tedious, so if an AI is

only used for the initial decompilation of a binary blob but the human author

otherwise rewrites code themselves, then this might actually constitute an

acceptable use of AI. If it means that more and more binary blobs are replaced

with free code, and the overall rate of technical progress actually increases

within that specific context, then I would regard it as in inherently Good

Thing. I can say this, despite my other stances - and I still think the

technology is bad. This also does not discount the fact that such work may

still be performed without it. Even a bad tool can be used well.

I can say credibly that there are several initiatives underway in the coreboot

project right now that would not be possible without AI. This does not remove

the fact that AI is generally a liability, for reasons already discussed and

for reasons that I will discuss, but I ask: should I start rejecting good

work if it was done with AI, for the sake of purity? The mission of the

Libreboot project is to promote free software to users everywhere, and to make

it more accessible for non-technical users, within the realm that is boot

firmware. If the reality is that extensive volumes of work are being done now

with AI, then where does that lead me? Do I simply ignore it all?

On AI-based reverse engineering though:

The problem again though is that this still requires human knowledge, and thus

such benefits are indeed superficial; if young people today are leaning more

heavily on use of AI, then there will be fewer opportunities for AI to train

on the result of such reverse engineering work in the future, and there will be

fewer people even still who actually understand what they're doing. The AIs

do not actually think; they are basically giant probability engines generating

the most plausible answer based on a set of well-established statistics. It's

basically picking the most popular answers. It's useless when it faces a question

it has never been asked before, such is the case with a lot of reverse engineering

work. A particular embedded controller might work completely differently to

everything else, with no information about it anywhere.

The better and faster these AIs get, the worse they become as more people begin

to use them and depend on them entirely. You cannot simply tell an AI with a

few prompts to gut a binary and start writing source code from it. That's not

how this works.

In other words: the very reason such use of AI vis a vis reverse engineering

may increase productivity in the short term is also why it will kill it

entirely in the long term. That's what AI does. It seems powerful at first, but

there is a plausible chance that deskilling of lesser engineers will prevent

such people from becoming the very skilled engineers to whom it offered such

gains in the first place, thereby nullifying all such superficial benefits

entirely - and I'm not the only one to make such arguments.

AI did not build the Free Software movement, nor could it. It was trained on

our code. LLM bots will regularly perform what are essentially DDoS attacks,

traversing websites nonsensically just to scrape a little bit more data. Small

time operators face high internet and hardware costs as a result. We all suffer.

AI did not create the free software movement, but it will destroy it. Even these

skilled hackers who might use it responsibly today, or with some illusion of

responsibility, are going to burn out at some point and younger players will

need to take their place. If those young people have been trained with AI, then

I believe that this superficial benefit we experience now will just disappear.

I reject the concept of AI reverse engineering on a long-term basis for that

reason.

I will not reject the use of it, or the use of work based on such effort.

I will do what I can to encourage avoiding all use of AI, but I can't control

what people do. If you approach me and tell me that a whole new platform of

Intel or AMD hardware is now entirely free software or even partially, and you

want to add lots of new hardware to Libreboot, then my only concern is whether

or not the work is otherwise solid. I will look at the author, and judge for

myself whether the work is any good. I may frown upon the methods used, but

I will now repeat:

The mission of Libreboot is to vastly increase the number of people that use

free boot firmware. It does this by providing support for as many mainboards

as possible, with software such as coreboot. If the result is that more people

are able to escape proprietary software, then the end justifies the means -

because I'm quite certain that the proprietary software is also full of AI

slop.

We can clean up that slop. I will try to avoid it in the first place and

convince people to do all the work themselves. It's also true that I'm probably

going to reject nearly any AI-generated work I see, because indeed 98 percent

of it is pure garbage - yes.

Why?

Consider that for a moment: we are talking about a technology whose use mostly

deskills the users, has been shown to actually decrease overall productivity,

despite marketing and a few rare instances such as the very real examples

given on this page... consider it. Put it all together and think carefully:

is this good? I think not. My argument in this article is that I may like the

minority of good things done with it, but I think the technology itself is

a liability overall. I know that there are some people who will insist on

using it in the shortterm, and perhaps they themselves might have come to

similar conclusions.

Consider the counterbalance that is AI-generated bug reports. Many project

maintainers are burned out these days just because of the sheer amount of

nonsense being sent to them, based on queries that took the contributor a

few seconds to write, but the project hours to review and thus wasting their

time. The DDoS problem is also very real: my own CGit instance for Libreboot

was shut down, because LLM bots kept pounding it and I didn't see the point

in running Anubis. I just shut it down - in other words, my right to choose

was restricted. Someone - not even a human - decided that I can't host CGit

on my server.

That's what a Denial of Service Attack is. Its entire purpose is to make you

unable to use your own website or service, forcing you to shut it down. That

is happening worldwide as small free software projects struggle to stay

online. This is a real problem.

Do not misunderstand me. I may wax lyrical about some of the wonders of AI

being used in reverse engineering - and it's absolutely true that there are

works going on in coreboot right now that would not have been possible a

few years ago, but the deployment and use of this technology is fundamentally

irresponsible. I simply state that I intend to make the best of a bad - and

very bad - situation. I know that it is not to last. AI is just bad.

The sad truth

The sad truth is that we can't successfully or meaningfully fight AI in any

way, and hence this policy. There are some other projects out there dishonestly

claiming to be against AI, but they will still depend heavily on upstreams

and various libraries that contain slop; in nearly all cases, these are overlooked.

I can say that I personally hate AI, but will I make Libreboot oppose it

outright? If I want to oppose it, then I have to remove it. Opposition is

just that: the point of opposition is to replace what is being proposed. If

I say that Libreboot will entirely oppose AI, then it has to remove all AI

code from every project it uses. If it can't do that, then it cannot oppose

AI. I, its creator, can oppose AI, and I do - and I always will. I will always

prefer human-made work. When I see AI slop, I'm probably going to reject it.

Probably. I might decide in a few cases that accepting certain slop is better

than accepting a binary blob - and then work to replace the slop, just as I

would a blob, or find someone to do that for me.

We could fight it, but we need it to happen at an industrial scale. Unfortunately,

the Free Software movement has largely accepted use of AI, hence the pickle in

which we now find ourselves. The fact that this article needed to exist is

a consequence of that.

I can try. I don't think I will succeed, but I will try. I simply do not have

the time to de-slop every single line of code in every single project I use.

If you are using any modern Linux or BSD system today, there's a high chance

that you are running AI-generated code on your system. Even if you use one

of the more principled operating systems, like OpenBSD, applications from

upstreams might (OpenBSD ports tree supports all kinds of software and they

can't patch it all).

And what of these de-slop projects? Noble efforts indeed, but consider this:

They will still only maintain their software for use with Linux systems,

despite the fact that Linux has an openly lax policy towards AI these days.

Linux kernels at around 7.4 or higher contain copious amounts of AI slop,

and it's only going to get worse. Will they port their software to OpenBSD

and leave Linux behind? Hell no. Why would they do that? Linux is most of

their userbase in the Free Software world. BSD is nice too, but Linux is where

all the traffic is at. Supporting Linux users makes sense.

I think that's OK, for the same reason I think porting your software to Windows

is OK. Giving users a choice of how they run your free code is a good thing.

There is no shame in it, but we need to be much more honest about the sheer

scale of the problem. We need large projects like Linux to oppose AI outright,

to oppose it entirely, and recognise it as the existential threat it is, not

only to the Free Software movement but to the health and democracy of human

culture worldwide.

I don't think the anti-slop projects are sustainable, unless they are actual

original codebases maintained by the original team and with the agenda already

to block AI. If it's, say, GNU GRUB, forking that is out of the question unless

the actual devs device to fork it. There are cases where large projects do

succeed in being forked, e.g. Gitea to Forgejo, but it generally almost never

succeeds regardless of the context. We can point to efforts like LibreOffice

too - another success story, but again, not the norm. We talk about software

freedom but the actual practical reality of forking large projects is much

more challenging because the infrastructure has to move, projects have to

promote themselves and they need the people. One person reverting and maintaining

hundreds, thousands or even tens of thousands of patches cannot be done by just

a few people - in many such cases, I suspect these forks will fade and fizzle

out. That is just a natural consequence in many cases.

This does not necessarily weaken their arguments - and in fact, I would say

that I fully support such efforts. I think if you want to fork a major project

like say, a large bootloader, a webserver or anything else of that nature, then

you must command my absolute respect - and you do, but I will not follow you.

I will do what I can, but I look at the overall effect of my actions and

decide accordingly. I will choose which problems to tackle and which to ignore,

and it's quite likely that I will ignore nearly all AI-generated patches in

upstreams that I package in Libreboot.

I care deeply about this issue, but I will lie neither to myself nor my users.

I am one person. I will do what I can and no more. If that ends up being

nothing at all, so be it. Even in the most conservative tendency of just

reverting a few minor patches here and there, I may find over time that I now

maintain thousands upon thousands of tiny, irrelevant patches, and then that

becomes a maintenance chore - I end up forking these projects. I won't try

to do what I know will not succeed, so it's probably that I will ignore nearly

all such issues entirely. I think that this is going to be the most common

response amongst other maintainers as well, especially those of aggregate

software distributions like Libreboot - think also about Linux distros, as

the same arguments exist there, at en even higher scale and they have the

exact same problem. Some projects handle it better than others.

I think I strike the right balance here, but I could be wrong about all of it.

Enough rambling. Back to coreboot

Libreboot will not promise to remove all AI-generated

code - and may, under certain circumstances that I'll get into next, accept it.

Hence this policy: the AI Slop Reduction Policy. Libreboot initially implemented

a total ban on AI as of Libreboot 26.11, but this was short lived. I quickly

reconsidered and concluded that such a policy is dishonest. What I can say now

is that I will attempt to ban all AI. I will attempt it, but I do not promise

to get it all. I can't stress this enough. It is impossible for me to credibly

make such a promise, for a project of this scale.

There are countless examples of where it is still possible to do without AI.

Indeed, projects can avoid it entirely if they wish, but Libreboot will not

lie to its users. I will not lie.

If you give me a big red button that makes it happen, I will absolutely push

that button without a second thought. I remember the world that existed right

up until about the year 2020/2021. That was a sane world, and a just world.

The one we're entering now is much stranger and scares me. I worry about AI

because I see exactly where it's going. I'm fortunate enough to have received

an education before the AI era. I still have my own mind intact, and I know

I won't use AI myself. I have seen firsthand that my fears are not mere theory;

I have seen it deskill people, fast. I've seen people who have been programming

for over a decade lose all of their skill overnight. If they do break out of

the fog, it might take them a few weeks to recover. It's still relatively easy

to do, but I fear that AI will become more entrenched and escaping it will

basically become a fantasy in the future.

The brutal truth is this:

Coreboot contains slop these days. That is simply a fact. Some of it isn't

even that bad! That's the other nuance that a lot of people miss: AI, the

technology, and how its implemented and governed, and generally monopolised,

is bad, and it's true that the vast majority of people using AI to write code

are writing very bad, often logically wrong or otherwise nonsensical code.

That is why we call it AI slop. Because it's slop. AI is getting better these

days, but tens of thousands of lines of code that you write in a week is

still slop. It's regurgitated, kentucky-fried slop. It may even make you feel

good. People feel powerful when they can, for the first time, tell a robot what

they want and get it immediately. Even if something may not work quite right,

it might do a particular job that someone wants.

Do I want to fork coreboot? No. I want to work with coreboot. I want to continue

using coreboot, so that Libreboot is feasible for me to maintain. I would need

a team of about 100 people, probably more, to properly fork coreboot and remove

all of the slop. Upstream doesn't care. Their own policy only says that the

contributor accepts responsibility for code, under the normal sign-off policy.

They make no statement against AI whatsoever.

To be clear, because I need to be absolutely 100% crystal clear to the reader:

Libreboot contains coreboot. Ergo, Libreboot contains AI-generated code.

Coreboot accepts AI-generated patches in its tree, and Libreboot distributes

coreboot, which means that the current Libreboot release contains AI-generated

code. This is a fact.

How do I fight that? Easy: revert it all. Problem solved. Really? What if

a patch isn't marked as Assisted-by whatsoever? What if I have to remove

tens or hundreds of mainboards because an entire platform is AI now? Perhaps

things are not that bad now. Indeed, I believe that with a project like coreboot

it's probably even less of a concern in practise, because the vast majority

of patches are still going to be human-written, and the slop ones will probably

be rewritten. Coreboot does that all the time. It actively encourages everyone

to audit its code, and it is quite receptive to rewriting entire sections

of the code. For example, it completely rewrote its resource allocation logic

several years ago, ditto generalised bootblock logic and a whole host of

other things.

Then the elephant in the room: EDK2. Do you think modern EDK2 doesn't contain

AI-generated code?

There are cases however where AI is being used to good effect. For example,

coreboot has patches upstream for libre Intel FSP replacement on Kabylake

platform; this could be used to replace the Intel FSP blob for raminit and

silicon init on a ThinkPad T480. Looking at the code, it's clear that it was

an AI being given a Ghidra database. However its author actually has been doing

coreboot work for years, even pre-AI and is highly competent - and I am quite

sure that I will be merging his work in a future Libreboot release. That is

just a fact. I fear for the sanity of people using this technology, and that

they will still become deskilled and lose their intellect over time - the

brain can be lost quite easily. Deskilling is a real thing.

I will try. In most cases, I will try. I will. I absolutely do not want AI in

any of my projects. I also do not want binary blobs, which led me to another

dilemma that I will also solve, now:

In that example, I know for a fact that Arthur Heyman is a highly skilled

engineer who understands every aspect of the code he is publishing, on

his various projects. He published this article about it:

https://blog.aheymans.xyz/post/thinkpad_x61/

In it, he talks about and defends his use of AI reverse engineering the

Lenovo ThinkPad X61 which he then added to coreboot. I basically agree with

every point he makes in his article; I myself would not be so quick to promote

AI as a positive, but his basic argument seems to be that it exists anyway

so why not use it? We might not have gotten ThinkPad X61 support otherwise.

He has ported a lot of other boards himself over the years, without AI, and

I've every confidence in his ability. He was a member of the Libreboot project

many years ago and he is credited heavily on the contrib page for that.

I think the world was better off without AI, but I can

read his article and regard it as entirely reasonable. I trust that Arthur

understands everything he commits and has full control, and that the code

will be continually refined over time, as has always been the case in the

coreboot project which takes code auditing seriously. This is the same person

who recently published sources replacing Intel FSP on 8th gen hardware:

https://review.coreboot.org/q/topic:%22kabylake_native%22

If this were any random person with very little knowledge of how this hardware

generally works, then I would regard such work indeed as most likely rubbish

and unsuitable for merge. You can't just push a button and presto, board port

complete. I mean. You also literally can do that sometimes, it's

called util/autoport - I digress. The point is that I trust Arthur's work.

I trust the man.

This is non-trivial work. If I were to stick to my guns and never merge AI

assisted code, then we would continue to provide binary blob Intel FSP

on e.g. ThinkPad T480. I will be entirely honest: I plan to merge this code

in a future Libreboot release. It is. I demand it, and I will be the one to

merge it. I will do it with joy, and without delusion; I will know, precisely

that what I'm merging is assisted by-product of a tool whose engine is derived

entirely on the infringement of copyrighted works, most notably GPL-licensed

works, and possibly others. Although I didn't see any written confirmation

that AI was used for this work, I know that reverse engineering the FSP as

quickly as Arthur did is not possible for a human being, especially writing

the tens of thousands of lines of code in all those diffs.

I mean no disrespect, especially to Arthur if he's reading this. All I mean is

that without AI, doing

this amount of work for one person this fast is literally impossible, even

if you have an IQ of 505. Unless perhaps he has been doing it for years, and

I see no indication of that either - this does not diminish the work. I would

regard Arthur as its author entirely. He is the one who has to understand it,

and modify it if that is the case - he has to own the code. He is responsible

for it. I've no doubt whatsoever that Arthur is a highly skilled engineer

who understands every aspect of the code that he has published.

I have discussed this particular patchset with several other coreboot developers and

we all came to the exact same conclusion regarding its likely origin, though I

will obviously not mention names. Regardless, I think the work is good and will

benefit everyone; I do not want to ship an FSP blob that has been bitrotting since 2017. I plan to merge

Arthur's work, and I will do so quite happily. I will not give it a second

thought, and I will evn thank him as I do now.

I can't prove that it's AI assisted, unless I see him literally mark it as

such. Even if it was, and I believe it was, I plan to merge this code. Because

then I comply with Libreboot's other reduction policy:

the binary blob reduction policy.

Not only can I not prove it, I don't care: it's going in. I am monitoring this

review series intently, and this code will be merged in a future Libreboot

release. There is another revolutionary series of works - that I will be

tight lipped about for now - from another person I trust, which is very much

the same. Yes. You'll just have to wait.

This is only one small example, and that is the reality I'm afraid. I will not

do a disservice to my users by denying them the opportunity to make use of

otherwise good work - if I can help someone replace proprietary software on

their computer, I will, and the manner in which it was developed is of no

concern to me. The four freedoms are absolute.

Another example: Libreboot openly promotes the use of ReBIOS CSM module with

EDK2, for legacy BIOS support. When I checked, at around the time of the

Libreboot 26.11 release, nearly all (possibly all) of the commits in ReBIOS

were AI-assisted. All. Here's something funny:

https://github.com/ReBIOS-Project/ReBIOS/issues/29

That was a Libreboot user reporting a bug to ReBIOS. You may see there that an

LLM triaged and fixed the bug. Magic. I will still recommend use of ReBIOS.

Why? Because ReBIOS is available with source code under a free software

license, and proprietary CSM is much worse - and likely slopped anyway.

I've read the ReBIOS source code myself. It's absolutely solid code. It's

fine. It is actively maintained and it boots Windows XP. That's what it's for.

I've looked into the people maintaining it, and I'm once again confident that

this is a competently maintained codebase. It would probably be even better

without AI, but I have no problem recommending its general use. I use it myself.

I'm not convinced about legality yet, as I see no indication that it's even

feasible to hold the sheer number of projects using AI now to account in

the courts; indeed, I see that there may be a precedent in the future to

regard AI-generated output as essentially public domain. If that happens, it

basically means that copyleft is already dead. A lawyer friend of mine showed

me this article, arguing that it will probably fall down to something like this:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monkey_selfie_copyright_dispute

Clanker monkeys of the world, unite.

In conclusion

I initially imposed an outright ban on AI in the Libreboot 26.11 release, but

this was pure folly. I will just do what I can to resist it, without making any

promises one way or the other. Free software comes first, no matter who the

author is, human or otherwise.

Some short-term good may be had, but the general output is pretty bleak. I

basically think this problem will fix itself somehow over the next thirty

years. I don't think AI is going away. Our job as maintainers is to be as

honest as possible about what we can and cannot do, and it looks like AI is

basically taking over the world. My conclusion in all of this is that we need

to think about re-claiming AI for ourselves; if training were done using

Free Software, in a distributed peer-to-peer fashion and in a manner entirely

transparent to the public, like seti@home for example, it would also remove

the need for centralised datacentres and we could more easily reduce the

baseload demand as use of renewable technologies like solar and wind become

far more practical. I definitely want to see an end to the proprietary chatbots

that currently exist - local AI models are already a thing, but they're still

in their infancy and the actual training is completely out of our control for

the time being.

Really though, I just hope we one day return to a world where human beings

think for themselves. It remains to be seen what the full long-term consequences

of AI are, but I basically think nothing good will ever come of it. Any short

term benefits we might perceive now will mean nothing in thirty years. I'm

not optimistic at all.

I basically think we're completely screwed.