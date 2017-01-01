The January 2017 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Posted by meemaw on Jan 3, 2017 3:53 AM EDT

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the January 2017 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved.



In the January 2017 issue:



* Game Zone: Scrap Garden



* ms_meme's Nook: Come The New Year



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner



* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Phil



* GIMP Tutorial: Create A Simple Animation



* Take Screenshots From The Command Line



* Tip Top Tips: GUI For FreeRDP



* Repo Review: Recipe Managers



* PCLinuxOS Puzzled Partitions



* And much more inside!



This month’s magazine cover image was designed by Meemaw.



Download the PDF (5.5 MB)



http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2017-01.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (13.2 MB)



http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201701epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (5.6 MB)



http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201701mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



http://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html