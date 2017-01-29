Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Free Software Magazine is a magazine entirely dedicated to free software. It contains quality articles relating to both technical and non-technical issues.Discussion forums for Linux users.A collection of Linux and free software news RSS feeds.News website pertaining to mobile technologies.

How to successfully enter the FOSS emerging market In business speak, an "emerging market" is a market that is not yet well developed but on the rise and shows strong potential to be as robust as other developed markets. The Wikipedia definition focuses purely on countries, but this is a limited view of the meaning of "market." read more Full story

Data Privacy Day 2017: Solutions for everyday privacy Privacy, especially online privacy, is hard to define. It's a term that means something slightly different to each person, and each person has a different tolerance level for what's acceptable and what's unacceptable. One thing can generally be said of it, though—in a free society, people ought to be in control of their own privacy. read more Full story

Serverless Front-End Deployments at GoDaddy At GoDaddy, Charlie Robbins is heading the Warehouse.ai project, a framework that enforces a coherent workflow for serverless front-end deployments. In his talk at Node.js Interactive, Robbins said that deployments are all about serving new functionalities to visitors. Most Node.js front ends have some code asset -- an app written using React, Angular, JQuery, or whatever. You push the code asset onto the server, and it ends up co-located with the server. Then it is served to users/visitors. Full story

BlackArch 2017.01.28 released with new tools At the end of last year, BlackArch team is tremendously working to bring new tool set and updates to their distro.Like recently the release of BlackArch Linux 2016.12.29 and 2016.12.20 brought hundreds of new tools, new installer and updated list of packages and features.Now BlackArch Linux version as 2017.01.28 is here.Let's see what's new in here. Full story

Linux Mint 18.1 KDE and xfce released At the end of the last year, Linux Mint team released the first point release Linux Mint 18.1 in their Linux Mint 18.xx series.If you are already on that point release or if have read our coverage, then you must be knowing it was only available in Cinnamon and MATE editions.Now Today just a few hours ago, the Linux Mint team has proudly announced the KDE and Xfce editions of Linux Mint Serena Full story

FCAIC in the House, part II As you may remember from part I, I became the cake-man (that’s FCAIC or Fedora Community Action and Impact Coordinator) about three months ago. It has been an exciting adventure moving from an engineering role into one where I work... Continue Reading → Full story

Buddy Platform Limited's Parse on Buddy Service With Facebook's Parse mobile back end as a service shutting down, developers are in a bind. The vise is squeezing tighter since the open-source Parse Server product released by Facebook, asserts Buddy Platform Limited, was not designed to support high volume, commercial-grade apps from organizations seeking the breadth of the original platform. Full story

Securing MySQL DBMS MySQL, owned by Oracle since 2009, is the number one open source database for successful startups and Web-based applications, loved by such iconic social networks as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and many others. The database comes in two different editions: the open source MySQL Community Server and the proprietary Enterprise Server. Today, we will discuss the MySQL Community Server, and more specifically the basic security aspects of setting up this DBMS. Full story

Best Linux Server Security Tutorials on Linux.com The first rule of Linux server security is to keep your server lean and mean. Only install the packages and run the services that you really need, writes Swapnil Bhartiya in his Linux.com tutorial on making your server more secure. “Even the most hardened servers can be hijacked by exploiting any unpatched or vulnerable component running on that server,” he writes. These and other useful security tips for running your own Linux server, or accessing your server remotely, can be found in the collection of tutorials, below. Full story

Arduino-driven IoT platform supports Grove and MikroBus PatternAgent’s “thingSoC Grovey” family of Arduino and ESPx-driven IoT hubs connect to Grove and MikroBus Click IoT modules, as well as an RPi or Edison. On CrowdSupply, Portland, Oreg. Based PatternAgents, LLC, has begun selling an open source family of Arduino-compatible thingSoC Grovey boards, adapters, and hubs built around a common “thingSoC” socket system for […] Full story

Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 Released Today I am happy to announce the first scheduled update release of the Bodhi Linux 4 branch – Bodhi Linux 4.1.0. This release serves to package up the fixes for a few bugs that slipped through the cracks in the 4.0.0 release, as well as provided updated package sets for the install ISO images. Most notably these ISO images come with EFL 1.18.4, Linux Kernel 4.8, and a new Moksha Theme based on the “Arc Dark” theme. Full story

Zynq-based SDR module sells for $549 Avnet launched a cheaper, single-channel version of its dual-channel PicoZed SDR COM. The Linux-driven Zynq-7020 COM operates in the 70MHz to 6GHz range. Avnet’s PicoZed SDR 1?1 SOM is a more affordable, single-channel version of the dual-channel PicoZed SDR 2?2, a software defined radio version of the PicoZed computer-on-module. This $549, single-channel module supports the […] Full story

Best Lightweight Linux Distros for 2017 Operating systems are like cars: you can get a power-hungry Humvee that guzzles gas, leaving you with a few miles to drive, or you can get a super-efficient smart car that barely sniffs gas and gives you hundreds of miles of range. You can also get a monster OS that devours all system resources (CPU and RAM) or you can choose one that barely sips resources. The only difference between cars and operating systems is that lightweight operating systems, unlike lightweight cars, can do all of the heavy lifting that a Humvee can do. Full story

Using the YubiKey4 with Fedora A YubiKey is a hardware authentication device that can be used for various one-time password (OTP) and authentication methods. This article explains some of the ways to use the the YubiKey4 with Fedora. Other versions may be incompatible or require... Continue Reading → Full story

