Three Upcoming Open Source Conferences With Open Source 101, a single day, entry level conference, almost sold-out for its inaugural run at NC State University on Saturday, I thought now would be as good a time as any to take a look at some of the open source conferences coming up this spring. Full story

Scottish Country Dancing stats My wife has been in the same Scottish Country Dancing group for many years, and back in 2005 she began keeping a record of the dances done at each meeting. She lists a fair bit of information in her "dances done" spreadsheet.



She recently asked me "Would it be possible to get a summary by dance title? For each title I'd like the total number of times we danced it, and also the number of years in which we did that dance."



Well, it could be done with a spreadsheet pivot table and a function or two (after data cleaning, see below), but to me it sounded like a job for the command line. Quick, Robin! To the Bat-shell! Full story

IPv6 for Server Admins and Client Developers IPv6 has been around for a long time. The first IPv6 RFC was released more than 20 years ago, and we began exhausting the IPv4 address space in 2011. Thiago Macieira from the Intel Open Source Technology Center began his talk at LinuxCon Europe by saying that he didn’t think he would still need to be talking about this today, and he wished we had already solved this problem. But, many people have not yet made the switch to IPv6, so his talk contained a brief introduction to IPv6 and some of the differences compared to IPv4. Full story

5 DevOps Tools for Logging and Monitoring In the cloud, open source tools and applications produce many kinds of DevOps efficiencies, and that’s especially true for logging and monitoring solutions. Monitoring cloud platforms, applications and components — along with processing and analyzing logs — is essential for ensuring high availability, top performance, low latency, and more. Full story

KDE Plasma 5.9 is here Today KDE team has announced the release of KDE plasma 5.9.And it's not like those conventional release, having few bug fixes and improvement here and there, KDE has some nice list of changes and features for their users.Global menus are back with many other features. Full story

Be the open source supply chain I would bet that whoever is best at managing and influencing the open source supply chain will be best positioned to create the most innovative products. In this article, I’ll explain why you should be a supply chain influencer, and how your organization can be an active participant in your supply chain. In my previous article, Open source and the software supply chain, I discussed the basics of supply chain management, and where open source fits in this model. I left readers with this illustration of the model: read more Full story

Leon Anavi’s Open Source News Vlog One of the nice things about open source is that contributions to open source culture come from around the world. Today, I’ve been watching an informative new video blog from Leon Anavi, in Bulgaria. Leon decided to flex his muscle as a journalist. The only thing he needs in order to succeed is willing viewers. Full story

Book review: Ours to Hack and to Own It seems like the age of ownership is over, and I'm not just talking about the devices and software that many of us bring into our homes and our lives. I'm also talking about the platforms and services on which those devices and apps rely. read more Full story

Developing open leaders At Red Hat, we have a saying: Not everyone needs to be a people manager, but everyone is expected to be a leader. For many people, that requires a profound mindset shift in how to think about leaders. Yet in some ways, it's what we all intuitively know about how organizations really work. As Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst has pointed out, in any organization, you have the thermometers—people who reflect the organizational "temperature" and sentiment and direction—and then you have the thermostats—people who set those things for the organization. read more Full story

PacketFence v6.5 Released The Inverse team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of PacketFence 6.5. This major release brings many new features and enhancements such as Twilio integration for SMS-based registration, EAP-PEAP caching for up to 300% performance improvements, firewall SSO support for WatchGuard, improved default portal look and feel, Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch and Ruckus SmartZone equipment support and much more! Full story

