Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Free Software Magazine is a magazine entirely dedicated to free software. It contains quality articles relating to both technical and non-technical issues.Discussion forums for Linux users.A collection of Linux and free software news RSS feeds.News website pertaining to mobile technologies.

Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month, and is an excellent place for you to publish your ideas, thoughts, reviews, complaints, etc. Do you have something to say to the Linux community?

If you already have an account, you may login here:

A Linux networking guide to CIDR notation and configuration One of the key concepts in network routing that any Linux professional should be familiar with is network notation. This article was inspired by a request from a reader of my article, An introduction to Linux network routing, to explain more about CIDR notation and how it works. read more Full story

Read more

0 threads and 0 posts

BlackArch 2016.12.29 released It has not even been flipped 10 days on our calendar and the blackArch team is ready with the next update release.Just after the release on 20th of December, BlackArch 2016.12.20, here is next BlackArch 2016.12.29.[.....] Full story

Read more

0 threads and 0 posts

How to Speed Up Your Magento eCommerce Site Most of the CMS or eCommerce platforms like Magento and WooCommerce have issues with speed and their performance is degrading over time. In this tutorial, we will share some tips and tricks on how you can improve the performance of your Magento based eCommerce store. Full story

Read more

0 threads and 0 posts

Hot programming trends in 2016 Technology is constantly moving forward—well, maybe not always forward, but always moving. Even for someone who keeps an eye on the trends and their effect on programmers, discerning exactly where things are headed can be a challenge. My clearest glimpse into open source programming trends always comes in the fall when I work with my fellow chairs, Kelsey Hightower and Scott Hanselman, and our fantastic programming committee to sculpt the coming year's OSCON (O'Reilly Open Source Convention). read more Full story

Read more

0 threads and 0 posts

Porteus 3.2.2 final released Porteus is a Slackware-based fast and portable Linux Distribution.The Porteus team was working RCs for the release of their next big update, and here is Porteus 3.2.2 final available to download and use.The Porteus team has made an announcement. Full story

Read more

0 threads and 0 posts

Best of Opensource.com: Science The collaborative model in science, both in academia and in private research, is tried and true, so it should be no surprise that open source takes the same route. Contributions from professionals and those who have a shared vocation by another route, combined with directed learning and a focus on sharing and collaboration, produces results that are usually elevated above one individual's work. That last attribute, collaboration, in particular makes open science such a happy pairing. read more Full story

Read more

0 threads and 0 posts

7 new guides and tips for OpenStack Familiarity with OpenStack is likely to continue to be one of the most in-demand job skills in the new year, both for developers and system administrators. But OpenStack is a huge area, encompassing dozens of individual projects with varying degrees of complexity. Building and keeping up your skills can be a challenge. Full story

Read more

0 threads and 0 posts

Best of Opensource.com: Business At Opensource.com we compare page views for various topics, which gives us some insight into what people were interested in reading about and talking about this year. In addition to a ton of discussions about tools for automating or customizing your DevOps game, some interesting trends—some perennial, and some not—emerged for people who ponder both the business side and the tech side of things. Full story

Read more

0 threads and 0 posts

Simple way for unattended bulk user creation in Linux As a Linux system administrator, you will sometimes have to add new user account to your system. To do so, adduser command is often used. When it comes to multiple users' creation, adduser command may become boring and time-consuming. This short article intends to provide the Linux system administrator with a simple and unattended way for bulk user creation. The newusers command will help you to create multiple users by getting their info from a prefilled file. Full story

Read more

0 threads and 0 posts

Cloud Foundry Summit 2017 Cloud Foundry Summit is the premier event for enterprise app developers. Want to focus on innovation and streamline your development pipeline? Summit 2017 will make you an expert in microservices and continuous delivery in your language or framework of choice. Full story

Read more

0 threads and 0 posts

There are 2 forums.

Message Board Who Last Post LXer Meta Forum penguinist Aug 9, 2016 10:23 AM Linux jdixon May 28, 2016 8:34 PM

Showing articles from all categories. Filter: