Linus Torvalds Outs Linux Kernel 4.10 Release Candidate 6, the Biggest So Far
Another week passed, another update of the upcoming Linux 4.10 kernel came today, as announced by Linus Torvalds himself just a few moments ago; the sixth Release Candidate (RC) of Linux kernel 4.10.
ClamAV Antivirus Scanner For Linux (Review + Installation + Usage)
Malware, Viruses and Trojans on Linux are rare but not impossible as many would have you believe. So for the few times, you may need an antivirus ClamAV is an awesome choice.
How to successfully enter the FOSS emerging market
In business speak, an "emerging market" is a market that is not yet well developed but on the rise and shows strong potential to be as robust as other developed markets. The Wikipedia definition focuses purely on countries, but this is a limited view of the meaning of "market." read more
Mozilla Firefox 51.0.1 and Thunderbird 45.7 Land in All Supported Ubuntu OSes
If you've been waiting to install the recently released Mozilla Firefox 51.0 web browser on your Linux-based operating system, today we have some good news for you, especially if you're using the popular Ubuntu.
Data Privacy Day 2017: Solutions for everyday privacy
Privacy, especially online privacy, is hard to define. It's a term that means something slightly different to each person, and each person has a different tolerance level for what's acceptable and what's unacceptable. One thing can generally be said of it, though—in a free society, people ought to be in control of their own privacy. read more
Serverless Front-End Deployments at GoDaddy
At GoDaddy, Charlie Robbins is heading the Warehouse.ai project, a framework that enforces a coherent workflow for serverless front-end deployments. In his talk at Node.js Interactive, Robbins said that deployments are all about serving new functionalities to visitors. Most Node.js front ends have some code asset -- an app written using React, Angular, JQuery, or whatever. You push the code asset onto the server, and it ends up co-located with the server. Then it is served to users/visitors.
BlackArch 2017.01.28 released with new tools
At the end of last year, BlackArch team is tremendously working to bring new tool set and updates to their distro.Like recently the release of BlackArch Linux 2016.12.29 and 2016.12.20 brought hundreds of new tools, new installer and updated list of packages and features.Now BlackArch Linux version as 2017.01.28 is here.Let's see what's new in here.
Linux Mint 18.1 KDE and xfce released
At the end of the last year, Linux Mint team released the first point release Linux Mint 18.1 in their Linux Mint 18.xx series.If you are already on that point release or if have read our coverage, then you must be knowing it was only available in Cinnamon and MATE editions.Now Today just a few hours ago, the Linux Mint team has proudly announced the KDE and Xfce editions of Linux Mint Serena
Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 Released with New Moksha "Arc Dark" Theme, Linux Kernel 4.8
Bodhi Linux developer Jeff Hoogland is announcing the availability of the Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 release of his popular Ubuntu- and Enlightenment-based computer operating system.
How communities in India support privacy and software freedom
The free and open source communities in India, particularly Mozilla and Wikimedia communities, are leading two unique global events for better privacy and in support of free software.
FCAIC in the House, part II
As you may remember from part I, I became the cake-man (that’s FCAIC or Fedora Community Action and Impact Coordinator) about three months ago. It has been an exciting adventure moving from an engineering role into one where I work... Continue Reading →
How to install and use wget on Ubuntu
Wget is a free software package that can be used for retrieving files using HTTP, HTTPS and FTP which are considered as the most widely-used Internet protocols. Its name comes from World Wide Web + get.
New Minecraft launcher comes to Linux, Tilt Brush Toolkit, and more open gaming news
In this bi-weekly open gaming roundup, we take a look at the new Minecraft launcher, Google's Tilt Brush Toolkit, a linux.conf.au talk about porting games to Linux, and more. Open gaming roundup for January 15-28, 2017 read more
How to Determine Linux OS & Server Architecture is 32 bit or 64 bit ?
Don't you know, How to do ?
Take Linux From Zero to Boot in Less Than a Second
Some of us here at FOSS Force don't mind waiting for a computer to boot. It reminds us of the old days when, after turning on the TV, radio or record player, we had to wait for the tubes to warm up.
TrentaOS Is an Elegant Desktop Linux with a Few Rough Edges
It appears we have another Linux desktop renaissance on our hands. Back in the late 1990s, it seemed like everyone was creating a new Linux distribution—each with its own unique take on the platform—until there were so many to choose from, one never knew where to begin.
This Week in Open Source News: Auto Industry is , Hitachi Steps Up Open Source Participation & More
This week in open source news, Automotive Grade Linux is evidence of the auto industry merging with tech entirely, Hitachi steps up its open source game, and more! Read on to catch up on this busy week in OSS tech news.
Alpine Linux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 4.4.45 LTS, New Security Updates
Alpine Linux developer Natanael Copa today announced today, January 27, 2017, the immediate availability of the first point release to the Alpine Linux 3.5 operating system series.
Buddy Platform Limited's Parse on Buddy Service
With Facebook's Parse mobile back end as a service shutting down, developers are in a bind. The vise is squeezing tighter since the open-source Parse Server product released by Facebook, asserts Buddy Platform Limited, was not designed to support high volume, commercial-grade apps from organizations seeking the breadth of the original platform.
Securing MySQL DBMS
MySQL, owned by Oracle since 2009, is the number one open source database for successful startups and Web-based applications, loved by such iconic social networks as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and many others. The database comes in two different editions: the open source MySQL Community Server and the proprietary Enterprise Server. Today, we will discuss the MySQL Community Server, and more specifically the basic security aspects of setting up this DBMS.
Top 5: Solid state drives in Linux, Brotli compression algorithm, and more
In this week's Top 5, we highlight solid state drives in Linux; a new compression algorithm for faster Internet; Python and successive approximation; rsync to back up your Linux system; the shift method and custom functions for shell scripting.
Ubuntu 17.04 Opt-In Flavors Finally Get Their Alpha Release, Here's What's New
Canonical today released the second Alpha of the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system, which, in fact, is the first Alpha of the new series.
Best Linux Server Security Tutorials on Linux.com
The first rule of Linux server security is to keep your server lean and mean. Only install the packages and run the services that you really need, writes Swapnil Bhartiya in his Linux.com tutorial on making your server more secure. “Even the most hardened servers can be hijacked by exploiting any unpatched or vulnerable component running on that server,” he writes. These and other useful security tips for running your own Linux server, or accessing your server remotely, can be found in the collection of tutorials, below.
Arduino-driven IoT platform supports Grove and MikroBus
PatternAgent’s “thingSoC Grovey” family of Arduino and ESPx-driven IoT hubs connect to Grove and MikroBus Click IoT modules, as well as an RPi or Edison. On CrowdSupply, Portland, Oreg. Based PatternAgents, LLC, has begun selling an open source family of Arduino-compatible thingSoC Grovey boards, adapters, and hubs built around a common “thingSoC” socket system for […]
Bodhi Linux 4.1.0 Released
Today I am happy to announce the first scheduled update release of the Bodhi Linux 4 branch – Bodhi Linux 4.1.0. This release serves to package up the fixes for a few bugs that slipped through the cracks in the 4.0.0 release, as well as provided updated package sets for the install ISO images. Most notably these ISO images come with EFL 1.18.4, Linux Kernel 4.8, and a new Moksha Theme based on the “Arc Dark” theme.
How to perform directory comparison using Meld
In the beginner's tutorial, we mentioned that Meld can be used to compare both files as well as directories. Now that we've already covered file comparison, it's time to discuss the tool's directory comparison feature.
Kodi 17 "Krypton" Media Center Gets One More Release Candidate, Go Out and Test
Only two weeks after XBMC Foundation announced the decision of codenaming the Kodi 18 release as "Leia," after the late Carrie Fisher, they are today releasing what it could be the last RC of the upcoming Kodi 17 "Krypton".
Zynq-based SDR module sells for $549
Avnet launched a cheaper, single-channel version of its dual-channel PicoZed SDR COM. The Linux-driven Zynq-7020 COM operates in the 70MHz to 6GHz range. Avnet’s PicoZed SDR 1?1 SOM is a more affordable, single-channel version of the dual-channel PicoZed SDR 2?2, a software defined radio version of the PicoZed computer-on-module. This $549, single-channel module supports the […]
Best Lightweight Linux Distros for 2017
Operating systems are like cars: you can get a power-hungry Humvee that guzzles gas, leaving you with a few miles to drive, or you can get a super-efficient smart car that barely sniffs gas and gives you hundreds of miles of range. You can also get a monster OS that devours all system resources (CPU and RAM) or you can choose one that barely sips resources. The only difference between cars and operating systems is that lightweight operating systems, unlike lightweight cars, can do all of the heavy lifting that a Humvee can do.
Using the YubiKey4 with Fedora
A YubiKey is a hardware authentication device that can be used for various one-time password (OTP) and authentication methods. This article explains some of the ways to use the the YubiKey4 with Fedora. Other versions may be incompatible or require... Continue Reading →
