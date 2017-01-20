Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Free Software Magazine is a magazine entirely dedicated to free software. It contains quality articles relating to both technical and non-technical issues.Discussion forums for Linux users.A collection of Linux and free software news RSS feeds.News website pertaining to mobile technologies.

5 Linux Desktop Environments on the Rise for 2017 With each passing year, the Linux desktop ecosystem shifts and morphs from one darling to the next. Although it’s sometimes challenging to tell, from month to month, which desktop will reign as the fan favorite, there are always signs that a particular desktop is going to rise in market share. Three trends I always examine are evolution, usability, and modernity. I prefer my desktops to have evolved along with the needs of current trends and users, to be easily used, and have a modern design aesthetic. Bonus points are generally awarded for a high range of flexibility. Full story

Linux-based IoT gateway certified for Azure Finland-based IonSign has begun shipping an IoT gateway billed as a “complete industrial grade production unit for data collection and edge computing.” The Debian Linux based Gluon GMU491 Cloud Gateway is designed for collecting sensor, meter, fieldbus, or automation system data and packaging it for direct delivery to commercial cloud platforms. Full story

Vinux 5.1 released Vinux is distribution which mainly focus on blind and partially sighted people. Vinux is based on Ubuntu. Latest version of Vinux is 5.1 and it is based on Ubuntu 14.05.5 which is Long Term Support. Vinux uses Unity, Gnome or MATE as desktop environment. New release includes lots of updated packages and other fixes. Full story

Keeping Linux devices secure with rigorous long-term maintenance In this ELCE talk, Jan Lübbe of Pengutronix reveals how syncing with upstream projects can keep Linux devices secure and functional for 10 years and beyond. The good old days when security breaches only happened to Windows folk are fading fast. Malware hackers and denial of service specialists are increasingly targeting out of date embedded […] Full story

5 ways to expand your project's contributor base So many free and open source software projects were started to solve a problem, and people began to contribute to them because they too wanted a fix to what they encountered. End users of the project find it useful for their needs, and the project grows. And that shared purpose and focus attracts people to a project's community. Like anything with a lifespan, growth is both a sign of and the source of a project's viability. So how do project leads and maintainers encourage the growth of the contributor base? Here are five ways. read more Full story

Serverless Computing Is the Stack Reimagined Alan Ho's presentation at Node.js Interactive centered on serverless -- a technology he has been working on since he founded InstaOps (acquired by Apigee, which was then acquired by Google) a few years ago. What is Serverless? In Ho's own words, "Serverless computing is the code execution model that the cloud provider abstracts the complexity of managing individual servers." This basically means the provider worries about the servers. You just run your code on them. Full story

openSUSE Package Management Cheat Sheet Debian/Ubuntu have long been my primary Linux distributions, although like all good Linux users I have used Fedora, CentOS, Gentoo, Red Hat, Slackware, Arch Linux, Mageia, and other Linux distributions because why not? It is a feast of riches and the best playground there is. Full story

How to write web apps in R with Shiny Happy new year! I'm in the thick of working on a couple of larger articles this month, so look for those in the coming weeks. For this month's Nooks and Crannies, I want to point out briefly a great R library I've been playing with for my own self-education. read more Full story

