Find Fedora at FOSDEM 2017! It’s that time of year again for a new iteration of FOSDEM! FOSDEM, or the Free and Open Source Software Developers’ European Meeting, is held every year in late January or early February in Brussels, Belgium. FOSDEM 2017 is taking... Continue Reading → Full story

An Introduction to the Shorewall Firewall Tool Linux is well known for being a highly secure platform. One of the reasons for said security is the Netfilter system. For those that don’t know, Netfilter is a framework, provided by the Linux kernel, that allows for various networking operations, such as packet filtering, network address translations, port translation, and the ability to block packets from reaching specific locations. Full story

Record and Replay Terminal Session with Asciinema on Linux Asciinema is a lightweight and very efficient alternative to a Script terminal session recorder. It allows you to record, replay and share your JSON formatted terminal session recordings. The main advantage in comparison to desktop recorders such as Recordmydesktop, Simplescreenrecorder, Vokoscreen or Kazam is that Asciinema records all standard terminal input, output and error as a plain ASCII text with ANSI escape code. Full story

Calculate Linux 17 Cinnamon is here Calculate Linux Calculate Linux 17 was launched back at the very end of last year in KDE and MATE editions, You can check Calculate Linux 17 Released.Now it is time to taste the new flavour, Cinnamon. Calculate Linux Team has announced the release of Calculate Linux 17 Cinnamon. Full story

Banshee: Screaming Media There have been many times I have looked over my Linux system wishing for something more. I love music to listen to when I am writing these articles. I came across Banshee already installed on my Linux Mint system, but only to find there are no stations to listen to when the application is opened. There is no streaming media ready to go to make Banshee scream from my speakers. Full story

A look at 6 iconic open source brands Branding is an integral part of marketing. When it's done right and makes an impact, a simple logo (like a Nike swoosh) becomes a powerful advertisement in of itself. Just drive down any interstate in America and you'll see symbols that tell you about a brand. Like, the golden arches. Even certain color combinations can be identified with a brand without any additional text or images to give further context. Like, Virginia Tech University's maroon and orange; they are a unique color combination that is hard to mistake. read more Full story

Kontron launches Linux-friendly Kaby Lake COMs Kontron has shipped three COM Express Basic and Compact Type 6 modules with Intel’s 7th Gen Kaby Lake CPUs, up to 32GB DDR4, and extended temp support. Kontron has stepped up to Intel’s “Kaby Lake” generation by launching three COM Express Type 6 modules supporting the latest 7th Generation Intel Core and Xeon processors. Full story

Best Linux Distributions To Try In 2017 Hey folks! Here is the new year of 2017. As a new year comes we all are excited to know what is new in the world of Linux. Whether you are a newbie or a regular user we want to know which are the best and awesome distro for this year to have a new experience. So Here am I who is gonna help you to see and choose the best Linux distro to try in 2017. Full story

8 Essential WordPress Plugins Your Website Must Have WordPress, what a CMS right? So many available plugins, themes, and tutorials. More than 27% of world websites are powered by a WordPress CMS. A staggering statistic which kinda indicates the level of functionality and flexibility it offers to webmasters. A complete website solution with an easy-to-use aura surrounding it. Full story

Why we need open leaders more than ever Leadership is power. More specifically, leadership is the power to influence the actions of others. The mythology of leadership can certainly conjure images of not only the romantic but also the sinister side of the human condition. How we ultimately decide to engage in leadership determines its true nature. read more Full story

Linux Malware Detect (LMD) Overview When connecting to the Internet there are many malicious threats which can harm the data on your computer. The Operating System (OS) can become in-operable and require to be re-installed. The OS and data and can be restored from a backup if you are able to perform backups of the OS and data. New threats appear on the Internet daily. Full story

Arch Linux: The Simple Linux Arch Linux is called the simple Linux because it eschews the layers of abstraction and "helper" apps that come with so many Linux distributions. It as close to vanilla Linux as a packaged distribution can get. Full story

3 desktop wikis to help organize information When you think of the word "wiki," examples like MediaWiki or DokuWiki probably come to mind. They're open source, useful, powerful, and flexible. They can be great tools for collaborating, working on your own, or just organizing the piles of information in your life. On the other hand, those wikis are also big. They need quite a bit of additional digital plumbing to run. For many of us, this is overkill, especially if we only want to use wikis on our desktops. read more Full story

Automating Software Testing on Linux SBCs Demand is increasing for embedded software projects to support a variety of Linux hacker boards -- and that requires time consuming hardware testing to prove that your software works reliably. Fortunately, you can integrate test automation tools into your software development process to streamline the task, as explained by release engineer Pawel Wieczorek at last October’s Embedded Linux Conference Europe. Full story

NMAP TCP/IP Overview When dealing with network scanning on the Internet or any similar Local Area Network (LAN) the protocol used is TCP/IP. Transport Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) is the protocol used when communicating on the network. Full story

