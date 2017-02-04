Rapid Collapse of Patent Aggressors’ Patent Strategy: Creative, Microsoft, RPX, LinkedIn, and Fitbit
The fantasy which is building a company on a foundation of patent revenue (like a patent troll) is quickly going away, as even some of the most notorious patent aggressors (companies that are failing in the real market and thus turn to patents) begrudgingly and inevitably find out
COM runs Linux on tiny, power-sipping Cortex-A53 SoC
F&S announced a tiny, wireless enabled “efus A53LS” module that runs Linux on NXP’s QorIQ LS1012A, billed as the world’s smallest 64-bit ARM SoC. F&S Elektronik Systeme has unveiled the efus A53LS computer-on-module, which adopts its 62 x 47mm “efus” form-factor, as found in the i.MX6UL based efus A7UL. This time, F&S has tapped what […]
UniK: Isolating Processes and Reducing Complexity
Unikernels aren’t a new concept; the stripped-down, library-specific application machine images have been around for decades. But unikernels are enjoying a renaissance thanks to cloud computing; they offer major efficiencies in resource use and provide a tiny attack service for nefarious online activities.
Important Kernel Updates Patch 7 Vulnerabilities in All Supported Ubuntu OSes
Canonical announced a few hours ago the availability of new kernel updates for all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems, patching a total of seven security issues across all of them.
Linux-ready UP board drives IoT framework for vending machines
Aaeon and Kii unveiled a “Smart Vending Now” platform that combines Aaeon’s Atom-based UP SBC with Kii’s cloud-based IoT platform for vending machines.
Hitchhikers Guide to Serverless JavaScript
Although Serverless has become a bit of a buzzword recently, Steven Faulkner, Director of Platform Engineering at Bustle, disagrees that it is just a fad. In his talk at Node.js Interactive, he points out that much of the faults that people find in Serverless -- that it doesn't scale, that it is not production ready, that it’s too slow and expensive -- are provenly false.
GIMP 2.8.20 Open-Source Image Editor Released for Linux, macOS, and Windows
A new stable release of the open-source and cross-platform GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program) image editor and viewer arrived recently for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
Chrome for iOS goes open source, a KDE-branded laptop, and more open source news
In this edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look at Google open sourcing Chrome for iOS, a KDE-branded laptop from Slimbook, and more! Open source news roundup for January 22-February 4, 2016 read more
BeagleBone Black gains 4.3-inch cap touchscreen Cape
Element14 and Adafruit have launched a 4.3-inch, 480 x 272 capacitive touchscreen for the BeagleBone Black at an unprecedented price of only $50. Adafruit has launched an Element14 made, 4.3-inch capacitive touchscreen for only $50, making it the only cap touchscreen for the SBC we’ve seen that sells for under $100. The Element 14 LCD […]
Getting Realtek 8188EU Wireless Adapters to work in Linux (and possibly other wireless Realtek chipsets!)
Alright, so, disclaimer. This will likely be most suited for advanced or at least intermediate level Linux users. If you love NetworkManager, look away now, because we're going to obliterate it from the system. Unless, of course, someone works out how to make NetworkManager use the 'wext' driver. In which case, let me know! Having recently bought a TP-Link TL-WN725N Nano USB Wireless Dongle for my laptop, I encountered what seems to be an unfortunately common problem with these wireless dongles that use Realtek drivers, such as 8188EU, which mine uses...
Kde Plasma 5.9 is Finally Available in Arch Linux
As an Arch Linux and Kde lover, I’m pleased to let you know that the new Kde Plasma 5.9 is finally available into the stable repository.
PiCluster v1.4 released with log analytics
I am pleased to announce the new version of PiCluster. In this release, users can connect to a host running an rsyslog server and the PiCluster agent to view the log drain in the PiCluster web console and run searches. This combined integration provides a single pane of glass to monitor physical hosts and Docker containers easily.
IoT gateway runs Ubuntu on Apollo Lake
Gigabyte has unveiled an IoT gateway that taps Intel’s new 14nm fabricated “Apollo Lake” chips, in this case the quad-core, 1.1/2.5GHz Pentium N4200 with 6W TDP. The EL-30 follows a series of Intel Braswell-based EL-20 IoT gateways, which are primarily promoted as being Windows and Android devices, but also support Ubuntu.
How to Dual Boot Windows 10 Anniversary Update and Ubuntu
Many people are running Windows 10 on their PC but want to try out Ubuntu. Here’s how you can dual boot Windows 10 and Ubuntu.
Linux: The 10 best privacy and security distributions
Privacy has become an important issue for many users as corporations and governments stop at nothing to gather personal information. But Linux users do have some choices when it comes to distributions that help protect their privacy and security.
The Weather Outside Is Frightful (Or Is It?)
Blistery cold weather is sinking in, which ought to ignite an instinctual desire to get your house in order and monitor it so the water pipes don't freeze and burst. So, let's take a timely look at a project setting up some temperature probes in various areas, reading them and reporting in a custom dashboard.
Share Apache Mesos Best Practices, Lessons Learned, and More at MesosCon Events in 2017
MesosCon is an annual conference held in three locations around the globe and organized by the Apache Mesos community in partnership with The Linux Foundation. The events bring together users and developers of the open source orchestration framework to share and learn about the project and its growing ecosystem.
Court Rules Standards Incorporated by Reference into Laws Need not be Free
Wait - What? Actually, there's more to it than you might think
This Week in Open Source News: OSS Leaders Oppose Immigration Ban, $800 Linux Laptop Announced & More
This week in open source and Linux news, open source industry leaders and executives have been vocally against President Trump's immigration ban, the newly-announced KDE laptop could cost you more than 1.3k, and more!
10 IT leaders weigh in on their biggest talent gaps for 2017
The future of technology is rife with challenges old and new (think: security and IoT security), and opportunities for digital disruption are up for grabs (I’m looking at you, artificial intelligence). As CIOs plan for the year ahead, they're assessing the capabilities of their teams and identifying areas where they need to boost their skills. What are the biggest talent gaps in IT? 10 IT leaders weigh in.
The February 2017 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the February 2017 issue.
Top 5: Orange Pi tiny computer, Cozy for personal clouds, and more
In this week's Top 5, we highlight a review of the Orange Pi tiny computer; Cozy for personal clouds; how to improve your online security; staying organized with a desktop wiki; and Linux containers and performance. We'll be back with a video next week! Top 5 articles of the week 5. Performance made easy with Linux containers read more
A comprehensive guide to taking screenshots in Linux using gnome-screenshot
There are several screenshot taking tools available in the market but most of them are GUI based. If you spend time working on the Linux command line, and are looking for a good, feature-rich command line-based screen grabbing tool, you may want to try out gnome-screenshot. In this tutorial, I will explain this utility using easy to understand examples.
10 Best Linux Task Managers
One of the most important things for Linux users is the task management, because all operating systems have mistakes, and Linux isn’t the exception yet. Sometimes, I have troubles with specific applications that collapse and the processes do not stop, it’s very weird, but sometimes it happens. So I use Linux task manager, find the process and finally, I kill it.
Find Fedora at FOSDEM 2017!
It’s that time of year again for a new iteration of FOSDEM! FOSDEM, or the Free and Open Source Software Developers’ European Meeting, is held every year in late January or early February in Brussels, Belgium. FOSDEM 2017 is taking... Continue Reading →
How to Install Jupyter on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS
Jupyter Notebook is an open source, interactive web app that you can use to create documents that contain live code, equations, visualizations and explanatory text.
An Introduction to the Shorewall Firewall Tool
Linux is well known for being a highly secure platform. One of the reasons for said security is the Netfilter system. For those that don’t know, Netfilter is a framework, provided by the Linux kernel, that allows for various networking operations, such as packet filtering, network address translations, port translation, and the ability to block packets from reaching specific locations.
Record and Replay Terminal Session with Asciinema on Linux
Asciinema is a lightweight and very efficient alternative to a Script terminal session recorder. It allows you to record, replay and share your JSON formatted terminal session recordings. The main advantage in comparison to desktop recorders such as Recordmydesktop, Simplescreenrecorder, Vokoscreen or Kazam is that Asciinema records all standard terminal input, output and error as a plain ASCII text with ANSI escape code.
How the University of Hawaii is solving today's higher ed problems
Openness invites greater participation and it takes advantage of the shared energy of collaborators. The strength of openly created educational resources comes paradoxically from the vulnerability of the shared experience of that creation process. read more
Sonnenhut: a Script to Run before a Photo Walk
Before you head for a photo walk, it makes sense to check the weather and ensure that you won’t miss the golden hour. And Sonnenhut can help you with that. This simple Python script fetches and displays current weather conditions and golden hour info for a specified city.
There are 2 forums.
|Message Board
|Who
|Last Post
|LXer Meta Forum
|penguinist
|Aug 9, 2016 10:23 AM
|Linux
|jdixon
|May 28, 2016 8:34 PM
Showing articles from all categories. Filter:
- Android
- Apache
- Arch
- ARM
- Cloud
- Community
- Conectiva
- Debian
- Developer
- Distributions
- Eclipse
- Embedded
- EnGarde
- Enlightenment
- Fedora
- Fedora Legacy
- Games
- Gentoo
- GNOME
- GNU
- HP
- IBM
- Immunix
- Intel
- Intellectual Property
- JBoss
- KDE
- Kernel
- Linspire
- Linux
- LPI
- LXer
- LynuxWorks
- Mageia
- Mandriva
- Microsoft
- Migrations
- Mint
- Mobile
- MontaVista
- Mozilla
- Multimedia
- MySQL
- Novell
- OLPC
- OpenLDAP
- OpenOffice.org
- OpenPKG
- Oracle
- OSDL
- PHP
- Progeny
- Python
- Raspberry Pi
- Red Hat
- Ruby
- SCO
- SGI
- Slackware
- Sorcerer
- Standards
- Steam
- Sun
- SUSE
- Tablets
- TrollTech
- Trustix
- Turbolinux
- Ubuntu
- Virtualization
- Xandros
- Xfce
- Ximian
- Yellow Dog