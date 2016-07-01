Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Free Software Magazine is a magazine entirely dedicated to free software. It contains quality articles relating to both technical and non-technical issues.Discussion forums for Linux users.A collection of Linux and free software news RSS feeds.News website pertaining to mobile technologies.

Getting started with shell scripting The world's best conceptual introduction to shell scripting comes from an old AT&T training video. In the video, Brian W. Kernighan (the "K" in awk) and Lorinda L. Cherry (co-author of bc) demonstrate how one of the founding principles of UNIX was to empower users to leverage existing utilities to create complex and customized tools. read more Full story

OpenStack Vendor Mirantis Offers Managed OpenContrail SDN Services The open-source OpenContrail Software Defined Networking (SDN) technology is one of the most widely used and deployed networking approaches in the OpenStack cloud market. That's a fact that is not lost on OpenStack vendor Mirantis, which is why today Mirantis is announcing commercial support for OpenContrail. Full story

FLOSS Weekly 417: OpenHMD Fredrik Hultin is the Co-founder of the OpenHMD project (together with Jakob Bornecrantz). OpenHMD aims to provide a Free and Open Source API and drivers for immersive technology, such as head-mounted displays with built-in head tracking. The project's aim is to implement support for as many devices as possible in a portable, cross-platform package. Full story

Killer Open Source Software Open source's popularity continues to bloom. There is a staggering volume of proven open source software available to download. This compilation selects the best-of-breed ranging from software coded by individual programmers, small teams of enthusiasts, extending to large multinational corporations. We mostly recommend cross-platform software, but, where appropriate, make some exceptions. Full story

Hide Complex Passwords in Plain Sight and Give Your Brain a Break As far as people are concerned, there are essentially two types of passwords: the ones we can remember and the ones that are too complex for us to recall. We've learned the latter type is more secure, but it requires us to store impossible-to-memorize-password lists, creating a whole new set of problems. There are some clever tricks to help our brains out a bit, but for most of us the limit of our memory is regrettable. This tip offers a way to pull passwords from unexpected places using the Linux terminal. Full story

AryaLinux 2017 is now available for public AryaLinux is an Indian Linux distribution which is made using Linux From Scratch guide. This distribution uses alps as package management. Few hours ago Arya team released AryaLinux 2017 in Xfce and MATE editions. There are various changes made in this release and lots of new updates are included too. Full story

Best Linux Distributions for New Users Ah, the age-old question...one that holds far more importance than simply pointing out which Linux distribution is a fan-favorite. Why is that? Let me set the stage: You have a user—one who has, most likely, spent the majority of their time in front of either a Windows or Mac machine—and they’ve come to you for an alternative. You want to point them in a direction that will bring about the least amount of hiccups along the way and highlight the power and flexibility of Linux. Full story

