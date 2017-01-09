Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Free Software Magazine is a magazine entirely dedicated to free software. It contains quality articles relating to both technical and non-technical issues.Discussion forums for Linux users.A collection of Linux and free software news RSS feeds.News website pertaining to mobile technologies.

Experimenting with Docker and OpenShift Nowadays containers are a hot topic for IT. Docker is currently one of the most popular ways to create and consume containers. If you want to get your feet wet with Docker, you can easily do that with Fedora. Part... Continue Reading → Full story

Communities Over Code: How to Build a Successful Software Project Healthy productive FOSS projects don't just happen, but are built, and the secret ingredient is Community over code. Purpose and details are everything: If you build it will they come, and then how do you keep it going and growing? How do you set direction, attract and retain contributors, what do you do when there are conflicts, and especially conflicts with valuable contributors? Joe Brockmeier (Red Hat) shares a wealth of practical wisdom at LinuxCon North America. Full story

Troubleshooting tips for the 5 most common Linux issues Although Linux installs and operates as expected for most users, inevitably some users will run into problems. For my final article in The Queue column for the year, I thought it would be interesting to summarize the most common technical Linux issues people ran into in 2016. I posted the question to LinuxQuestions.org and on social media, and I analyzed LQ posting patterns. Here are the results. read more Full story

First 64-Bit and Enterprise OS Comes to Raspberry Pi 3 SUSE supports a lot of architectures and runs on everything from IBM mainframe to x86 machines, and more. With ARM’s push in the data center, it made even more sense for SUSE to work closely with ARM to support yet another platform. When the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B was announced, SUSE engineers found that it runs on the Broadcom BCM2837 64-bit A53 ARM processor. A lot of work has already been completed on this processor for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, so getting SLES or openSUSE to run on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B was only a matter of time. Full story

How to get started as an open source programmer Looking out at the world of technology is exciting. It has a lot of moving parts, and it seems the further you dig into it, the deeper it gets, and then it's turtles all the way down. For that very reason, technology is also overwhelming. Where do you start if you're keen to join in and help shape the way the modern world functions? What's the first step? What's the twentieth step? read more Full story

How to install ISPConfig 3 on Ubuntu 16.04 SPConfig is an open source hosting control panel which is very fast, secure and stable. It is used by many system admins to manage their servers via a web-based interface instead of using the command line. It comes with support for many services including Apache, Nginx, MySQL, Bind, Postfix, Dovecot, Courier, PureFTPD etc. and it is used for easy website administration, creating email accounts and FTP users, creating MySQL databases, setting up cron jobs, DNS administration and more. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ISPConfig 3 on a Linux VPS running Ubuntu 16.04 as an operating system. Full story

10 steps to innersource in your organization in 2017 In recent years, an increasing number of organizations, often non-technology companies, have kept a keen eye on open source. Although they may be unable to use open source to the fullest extent in their products and services, they are interested in bringing the principles of open source within the walls of their organization. This "innersource" concept can provide a number of organizational benefits. read more Full story

Skateboarding and Hacking A few years ago Rodney Mullen[1] gave a TEDx talk about the similarities between skateboarding and (Open Source) Innovation [2]. At the time, a handful of technical people left some messages about the talks that went something along the lines of this: "We really need to get people like this out of these talks." Those comments are gone now. It really bothered me that anyone would say that not because I am a skater (not a very good one) but as a hacker (the good kind and again not a very good one) and believer in Open Source - inclusion is important to me. So in the spirit of what Rodney had to say I am going to add my own thoughts on similarities between skateboarding and hackery[3]. Full story

Manjaro Linux receives update for new year. Manajro Linux recently released a new version of operating system but they also keep their package updated. So some time ago Manjaro team updated some packages and introduced new features to main distribution. According to official announcement new feature called Brisk-menu is introduced in MATE edition..... Full story

10 open source task management and time tracking applications for Android The demands of modern life can, at times, be overwhelming. Even a super organized person probably needs digital tools to keep track of personal and professional meetings and deadlines. If you were at All Things Open this year, you might have seen Opensource.com's own Jason Baker and Jen Wike Huger talk about open source productivity hacks, which was an excellent primer on open source tools and tips for optimizing your productivity. Full story

OpenMandriva Lx 3.0: a faint shadow of name Mandriva may be a name unfamiliar to people who came to the Linux world recently, but it is very familiar to old Linux users. It was one of the first distributions ever created. It became a base for many offsprings or forks. Just to mention three – ROSA Linux, Mageia and PCLinuxOS. However, corporate difficulties made Mandriva an abandoned project. The OpenMandriva project picked up the flag and continued Mandriva development. Full story

What's the best Linux distro for you? The beauty of Linux is that it can be tweaked and tailored in so many ways. This means that while the plethora of choice can seem overwhelming, it is also possible to find the perfect distro for just about any scenario. To help you make the right choice, here's a helpful list of the best distros to look out for in 2017. Full story

Read Article Guides How to choose hosting that’s right for you So you have finally decided to learn the Linux command line or you are a website developer who needs to host websites on a reliable server. Either way, you need to choose a good hosting provider. Anyone can pick a random web host, but getting the right one takes time, a lot of research and experience. We’ve done all that for you and we’ve crumbled it down into an easy-to-follow guide. The web hosting you use can make or break your website, so choose wisely. Full story

The Best Linux Distros for 2017 The new year is upon us, and it’s time to look toward what the next 365 days have in store. As we are wont to do, Linux.com looks at what might well be the best Linux distributions to be found from the ever-expanding crop of possibilities. Full story

