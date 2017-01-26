Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Free Software Magazine is a magazine entirely dedicated to free software. It contains quality articles relating to both technical and non-technical issues.Discussion forums for Linux users.A collection of Linux and free software news RSS feeds.News website pertaining to mobile technologies.

Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month

Firefox Focus Now Available in 27 Languages International Data Privacy Day is right around the corner and to mark the event we’re happy to announce that Firefox Focus, the privacy browser, is now available for iOS in 27 languages covering billions of users around the world. Mozilla’s … Read more Full story

BlankOn Linux explained BlankOn Linux is originated in Indonesia and typically made for native people to increase awareness of Linux and to encourage more people to use Linux. Initial release was based on Fedora core but now, BlankOn Linux is based on Debian. BlankOn Linux uses a custom desktop environment and a good base. Let's see the details of BlankOn. Full story

Snowden's Favorite Email Service Returns, With 'Trustful,' 'Cautious,' And 'Paranoid' Modes A little more than three years after it shut down to avoid complying with federal prosecutors' demands for its encryption key, Lavabit is returning to life. The secure email system, whose most famous user was Edward Snowden, fought the US government in court over demands to produce the key that would unlock access not only Snowden's emails, but those of every user. Not only did it shut down, but it also memorably delivered a 4-point middle finger to the feds in the middle of the legal battle. Full story

24 Pull Requests challenge encourages fruitful contributions In 2012, Andrew Nesbitt was inspired by the 24 Ways to impress your friends advent calendar to start a new project: 24 Pull Requests, an open source contribution event. Participants are challenged to open one pull request for an open source project on GitHub every day from December 1 through December 24. read more Full story

Solid state drives in Linux: Enabling TRIM for SSDs After installing my first solid state drive (SSD) in a computer that was running Linux, I have begun to explore how to take care of them. Solid state drives are different than traditional magnetic drives in the way that they operate, and they require different care from the software side in order to function optimally. read more Full story

Finding Interesting Documents with grep The grep command is a very powerful way to find documents on your computer. You can use grep to see if a file contains a word or use one of many forms of regular expression to search for a pattern instead. Grep can check the file that you specify or can search an entire tree of your filesystem recursively looking for matching files. Full story

Configure your Fedora system to use sudo The sudo command makes it easier to manage your Fedora system. Certain commands in Fedora expect to be run only by a privileged user or administrator. The sudo command lets you run a command as if you’re the administrator, known as root. Unlike some... Continue Reading → Full story

Wireless ready, 3.5-inch signage SBC runs Android VIA’s 3.5-inch “VAB-630” SBC deploys Android 5.0 on a dual-core, Cortex-A9 SoC, and provides optional touchscreen and wireless modules. The VIA Technologies VAB-630 SBC follows several signage oriented products from VIA that run Android on homegrown Cortex-A9 SoCs, such as the VIA Elite E1000 Pico-ITX SBC. The VAB-630 runs Android 5.0 on a similar 1GHz […] Full story

4 Configuration Management Tools for DevOps In the past, maintaining technology infrastructure, deploying applications, and provisioning environments involved many manual, iterative tasks. But in today’s DevOps arena, true automation of these tasks has arrived. The benefits of automated configuration management range from time savings to elimination of human error. Full story

Make Your Very Own Customized Linux Distro From Your Current Installation One of the most common and utility things, when we use Linux is that we can personalize, copy and remaster our Linux installation according to our needs. Linux is very flexible so we have many ways to install and use it: we can install Linux from cd, DVD, network, USB, disk partition; and we can choose between a common installation medium or a medium that contains a live Linux system. Full story

Mangaka OS (32-bit) With the seemingly great obsession with Manga and Anime there should be a Linux distribution dedicated to the topic. Great news! There is! The Operating System (OS) is called Mangaka which is the name of the creators of Manga. Full story

How to Install Java on Ubuntu 16.04 In this article, we will show you how to install Oracle Java JDK8 on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS. Oracle JDK is the official version distributed by Oracle. These guide should also work on Debian and Linux Mint, but was tested and written for Ubuntu. Full story

SNMP How would you find out how much RAM is free on your Linux desktop? That's a really easy question with a lot of answers—free, any of the implementations of top and Glances all are valid responses. Full story

There are 2 forums.

Message Board Who Last Post LXer Meta Forum penguinist Aug 9, 2016 10:23 AM Linux jdixon May 28, 2016 8:34 PM

