Find Fedora at FOSDEM 2017!
It’s that time of year again for a new iteration of FOSDEM! FOSDEM, or the Free and Open Source Software Developers’ European Meeting, is held every year in late January or early February in Brussels, Belgium. FOSDEM 2017 is taking... Continue Reading →
How to Install Jupyter on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS
Jupyter Notebook is an open source, interactive web app that you can use to create documents that contain live code, equations, visualizations and explanatory text.
An Introduction to the Shorewall Firewall Tool
Linux is well known for being a highly secure platform. One of the reasons for said security is the Netfilter system. For those that don’t know, Netfilter is a framework, provided by the Linux kernel, that allows for various networking operations, such as packet filtering, network address translations, port translation, and the ability to block packets from reaching specific locations.
Record and Replay Terminal Session with Asciinema on Linux
Asciinema is a lightweight and very efficient alternative to a Script terminal session recorder. It allows you to record, replay and share your JSON formatted terminal session recordings. The main advantage in comparison to desktop recorders such as Recordmydesktop, Simplescreenrecorder, Vokoscreen or Kazam is that Asciinema records all standard terminal input, output and error as a plain ASCII text with ANSI escape code.
How the University of Hawaii is solving today's higher ed problems
Openness invites greater participation and it takes advantage of the shared energy of collaborators. The strength of openly created educational resources comes paradoxically from the vulnerability of the shared experience of that creation process. read more
Sonnenhut: a Script to Run before a Photo Walk
Before you head for a photo walk, it makes sense to check the weather and ensure that you won’t miss the golden hour. And Sonnenhut can help you with that. This simple Python script fetches and displays current weather conditions and golden hour info for a specified city.
Calculate Linux 17 Cinnamon is here
Calculate Linux Calculate Linux 17 was launched back at the very end of last year in KDE and MATE editions, You can check Calculate Linux 17 Released.Now it is time to taste the new flavour, Cinnamon. Calculate Linux Team has announced the release of Calculate Linux 17 Cinnamon.
Banshee: Screaming Media
There have been many times I have looked over my Linux system wishing for something more. I love music to listen to when I am writing these articles. I came across Banshee already installed on my Linux Mint system, but only to find there are no stations to listen to when the application is opened. There is no streaming media ready to go to make Banshee scream from my speakers.
How to choose a Linux distro for your old PC
Ready to give your old computer a new lease on life? Even if it's several years old and slow as molasses, you don't have to consign it the junk heap. Instead, install a new operating system and put it back into the rotation.
The 7 Elements of an Open Source Management Program: Strategy and Process
This series of articles will provide a high-level overview of the various elements in an open source management program, survey the challenges in establishing a new open source license compliance program, and provide advice on how to overcome those challenges.
Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 17 OS Now Has a Cinnamon Spin, and It Looks Great
Calculate Linux developer Alexander Tratsevskiy announced today the general availability of an official Cinnamon edition of his Gentoo-based Calculate Linux 17 operating system.
Dedicated engineering team in South Africa deploys open source tools, save lives
In 2006, a groundbreaking TED talk used statistics to reveal surprising insights about the developing world, including how many people in South Africa have HIV despite free and available anti-retroviral drugs. read more
WordPress Updates in CentOS 7 + Apache + SELinux
CentOS 7 comes with SELinux enabled by default in Enforcing mode. Let's see how to avoid SELinux from blocking Wordpress updates allowing Apache to read and write the correct directories.
4 of the Best Linux Distributions for Mac Users
If you are a Mac user that is dissatisfied with the latest Macbook and are looking to switch, here are four of the best Linux distributions for Mac users.
A look at 6 iconic open source brands
Branding is an integral part of marketing. When it's done right and makes an impact, a simple logo (like a Nike swoosh) becomes a powerful advertisement in of itself. Just drive down any interstate in America and you'll see symbols that tell you about a brand. Like, the golden arches. Even certain color combinations can be identified with a brand without any additional text or images to give further context. Like, Virginia Tech University's maroon and orange; they are a unique color combination that is hard to mistake. read more
Kontron launches Linux-friendly Kaby Lake COMs
Kontron has shipped three COM Express Basic and Compact Type 6 modules with Intel’s 7th Gen Kaby Lake CPUs, up to 32GB DDR4, and extended temp support. Kontron has stepped up to Intel’s “Kaby Lake” generation by launching three COM Express Type 6 modules supporting the latest 7th Generation Intel Core and Xeon processors.
Best Linux Distributions To Try In 2017
Hey folks! Here is the new year of 2017. As a new year comes we all are excited to know what is new in the world of Linux. Whether you are a newbie or a regular user we want to know which are the best and awesome distro for this year to have a new experience. So Here am I who is gonna help you to see and choose the best Linux distro to try in 2017.
8 Essential WordPress Plugins Your Website Must Have
WordPress, what a CMS right? So many available plugins, themes, and tutorials. More than 27% of world websites are powered by a WordPress CMS. A staggering statistic which kinda indicates the level of functionality and flexibility it offers to webmasters. A complete website solution with an easy-to-use aura surrounding it.
Setting up an automated software lab for Linux SBCs
Demand is increasing for embedded software projects to support a variety of Linux hacker boards — and that requires time consuming hardware testing to prove that your software works reliably.
How to Install/Enable ELRepo on RHEL, CentOS & Scientific Linux
ELRepo is a CentOS Community Approved third-party RPM repository mainly focuses on hardware related packages to enhance your experience with Enterprise Linux.
Privacy-Focused Tails 2.10 Linux Includes Security Updates, New Tools
The Amnesic Incognito Live System, also known more simply as Tails, is a privacy-focused Linux distribution loaded with tools and features to help users stay somewhat anonymous on the internet.
Why we need open leaders more than ever
Leadership is power. More specifically, leadership is the power to influence the actions of others. The mythology of leadership can certainly conjure images of not only the romantic but also the sinister side of the human condition. How we ultimately decide to engage in leadership determines its true nature. read more
How to Customize the Terminal in Ubuntu
Unknown to many, there are plenty of customization options for the terminal in Linux. Here we will show you how to customize the terminal in Ubuntu.
Linux Malware Detect (LMD) Overview
When connecting to the Internet there are many malicious threats which can harm the data on your computer. The Operating System (OS) can become in-operable and require to be re-installed. The OS and data and can be restored from a backup if you are able to perform backups of the OS and data. New threats appear on the Internet daily.
Arch Linux: The Simple Linux
Arch Linux is called the simple Linux because it eschews the layers of abstraction and "helper" apps that come with so many Linux distributions. It as close to vanilla Linux as a packaged distribution can get.
How to improve VirtualBox guest performance in five steps
Many data centers rely on virtual machines (VMs). In some cases, those VMs are powered by the popular and free VirtualBox.
How To Dual Boot Windows 7 And Ubuntu
Dual booting Ubuntu and Windows will provide you the best of both worlds without having to virtualise either of them. This means you get the full to use the full potential of both operating systems without any compromise.
3 desktop wikis to help organize information
When you think of the word "wiki," examples like MediaWiki or DokuWiki probably come to mind. They're open source, useful, powerful, and flexible. They can be great tools for collaborating, working on your own, or just organizing the piles of information in your life. On the other hand, those wikis are also big. They need quite a bit of additional digital plumbing to run. For many of us, this is overkill, especially if we only want to use wikis on our desktops. read more
Automating Software Testing on Linux SBCs
Demand is increasing for embedded software projects to support a variety of Linux hacker boards -- and that requires time consuming hardware testing to prove that your software works reliably. Fortunately, you can integrate test automation tools into your software development process to streamline the task, as explained by release engineer Pawel Wieczorek at last October’s Embedded Linux Conference Europe.
NMAP TCP/IP Overview
When dealing with network scanning on the Internet or any similar Local Area Network (LAN) the protocol used is TCP/IP. Transport Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) is the protocol used when communicating on the network.
