Kodi Devs Celebrate New Year with First Release Candidate of Kodi 17 "Krypton"
Martijn Kaijser of the Kodi development team had the great pleasure of announcing the immediate availability of the first Release Candidate of the upcoming Kodi 17 "Krypton" multiplatform and open-source media center.
Best of Opensource.com: Open organizations
This year, the open organization community at Opensource.com shared more than 100 stories about the ways open principles are reshaping work, management, and leadership.
5 signs we're finally getting our act together on security
The high-water line in information security gets higher each year. Just as we think we’ve finally figured out how to defend against attacks, then attackers come up with something new and we are right back to trying to figure out what to do next.
Calibre 2.76 Open-Source eBook Library Management App Released with Bug Fixes
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal announced the release of a new maintenance update for his open-source and multiplatform e-book library management software, Calibre 2.76.
Nintendo Switch to use Vulkan, System76 aids in NVIDIA bug fixing, and more gaming news
In this bi-weekly open gaming roundup, we take a look at the upcoming Nintendo console, System76's joint effort with NVIDIA to fix driver bugs, and more. Open gaming roundup for December 18-31, 2016 read more
Getting started with Machine learning on Linux with Python 3 and Scikit-learn
In this Tutorial I will describe how you can get started with Machine Learning on Linux using Scikit-Learn and Python 3
Introduction What is Machine Learning ? Machine Learning is a way in which a Computing System like your Linux Computer can predict an output by learning from a sample set of Input Data.
Hacker Lexicon: What is the Attribution Problem?
After months of news about Russian meddling in this year’s US presidential election you’re probably sick of speculation and ready for answers: What exactly did Russia do and why?
17 alternatives to your default image viewer on Fedora
Is the default image viewer in your desktop environment just not working the way you want? need more features (or maybe something simpler) from an image viewer? Well, you are in luck, as there is no shortage of choices.
Gentoo-Based Calculate Linux 17 Launches with KDE Plasma 5.8.5 LTS and MATE 1.16
Alexander Tratsevskiy had the great pleasure of announcing the release and general availability of Calculate Linux 17, a Russian desktop-oriented computer operating system based on Gentoo.
Will SUSE Bring SBCs to Datacenters?
SUSE's November release of SLES for the Raspberry Pi might eventually bring a new breed of server to server rooms and datacenters.
Graphical frontend tools for Linux Package Managers (Hassle free software installation)
This tutorial is completely for newbies and those who don’t have much experience on Linux and who don’t want to work with CLI. It may be very helpful for them to manage packages on Linux environment without any issues.
A Linux networking guide to CIDR notation and configuration
One of the key concepts in network routing that any Linux professional should be familiar with is network notation. This article was inspired by a request from a reader of my article, An introduction to Linux network routing, to explain more about CIDR notation and how it works. read more
BlackArch 2016.12.29 released
It has not even been flipped 10 days on our calendar and the blackArch team is ready with the next update release.Just after the release on 20th of December, BlackArch 2016.12.20, here is next BlackArch 2016.12.29.[.....]
Jetico's BestCrypt Container Encryption for Linux
For users in search of a commercially supported encryption tool for Linux with a backdoor-free guarantee, Jetico recommends its recently updated BestCrypt Container Encryption for Linux 3.0.
How to Speed Up Your Magento eCommerce Site
Most of the CMS or eCommerce platforms like Magento and WooCommerce have issues with speed and their performance is degrading over time. In this tutorial, we will share some tips and tricks on how you can improve the performance of your Magento based eCommerce store.
Hot programming trends in 2016
Technology is constantly moving forward—well, maybe not always forward, but always moving. Even for someone who keeps an eye on the trends and their effect on programmers, discerning exactly where things are headed can be a challenge. My clearest glimpse into open source programming trends always comes in the fall when I work with my fellow chairs, Kelsey Hightower and Scott Hanselman, and our fantastic programming committee to sculpt the coming year's OSCON (O'Reilly Open Source Convention). read more
Assemble Photos into a GIF Animation or a Slideshow with ImageMagick
Animated GIFs are not only good for sharing funny cat videos. They can also come in rather handy when you want to whip up a quick-and-dirty slideshow that can be viewed on any platform or create a timelapse animation from a sequence of images with a minimum of effort.
Porteus 3.2.2 final released
Porteus is a Slackware-based fast and portable Linux Distribution.The Porteus team was working RCs for the release of their next big update, and here is Porteus 3.2.2 final available to download and use.The Porteus team has made an announcement.
Best of Opensource.com: Science
The collaborative model in science, both in academia and in private research, is tried and true, so it should be no surprise that open source takes the same route. Contributions from professionals and those who have a shared vocation by another route, combined with directed learning and a focus on sharing and collaboration, produces results that are usually elevated above one individual's work. That last attribute, collaboration, in particular makes open science such a happy pairing. read more
Dev board brings LCD and debug support to Espressif ESP32
Olimex announced an upcoming “ESP-WROVER-KIT” for Espressif’s ESP32 modules, with LCD, camera, and USB/JTAG links. Also, the ESP32-CoreBoard is back in stock. Bulgaria-based Olimex announced it will begin shipping limited quantities of Espressif’s LCD-ready ESP-WROVER-KIT in January. In addition, Espressif’s ESP32-CoreBoard is now once again in stock at Olimex, and Olimex’s own ESP32-EVB board will […]
BlackArch Linux Penetration Testing OS Gets New ISOs with Updated Installer
One and a half weeks after releasing the BlackArch Linux 2016.12.20 ISO images, the development team behind the Arch Linux-based ethical hacking and penetration testing distro proudly announced the release of new ISOs.
7 new guides and tips for OpenStack
Familiarity with OpenStack is likely to continue to be one of the most in-demand job skills in the new year, both for developers and system administrators. But OpenStack is a huge area, encompassing dozens of individual projects with varying degrees of complexity. Building and keeping up your skills can be a challenge.
Best of Opensource.com: Business
At Opensource.com we compare page views for various topics, which gives us some insight into what people were interested in reading about and talking about this year. In addition to a ton of discussions about tools for automating or customizing your DevOps game, some interesting trends—some perennial, and some not—emerged for people who ponder both the business side and the tech side of things.
GNOME Builder 3.24 Promises Big Features, 3.22.4 Improves Flatpak Support
The developers behind the open-source and free GNOME Builder IDE (Integrated Development Environment) app released the fourth maintenance update to the 3.22 stable series.
Simple way for unattended bulk user creation in Linux
As a Linux system administrator, you will sometimes have to add new user account to your system. To do so, adduser command is often used. When it comes to multiple users' creation, adduser command may become boring and time-consuming. This short article intends to provide the Linux system administrator with a simple and unattended way for bulk user creation. The newusers command will help you to create multiple users by getting their info from a prefilled file.
How to Improve the Security of Your Linux System with Firejail
If you are looking to improve the security of your Linux system, check out Firejail that can sandbox all processes and reduce the risk of security breaches.
Cloud Foundry Summit 2017
Cloud Foundry Summit is the premier event for enterprise app developers. Want to focus on innovation and streamline your development pipeline? Summit 2017 will make you an expert in microservices and continuous delivery in your language or framework of choice.
OPNFV Summit 2017
The OPNFV Summit brings together developers, end users, and communities working to advance open source Network Functions Virtualization.
nmon – A another nifty tool to monitor system resources on Linux
nmon is a another nifty tool to monitor various system resources such as CPU, memory, network, disks, file systems, NFS, top processes, Power micro-partition and resources (Linux version & processors) on Linux terminal.
OpenELEC 7.0 Linux OS Out Now with OpenVPN and Bluetooth Audio, Based on Kodi 16.1
The OpenELEC development team proudly announced the release of a new stable build of their HTPC (Home Theater PC) Linux-based operating system for embedded devices.
