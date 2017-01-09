Experimenting with Docker and OpenShift
Nowadays containers are a hot topic for IT. Docker is currently one of the most popular ways to create and consume containers. If you want to get your feet wet with Docker, you can easily do that with Fedora. Part... Continue Reading →
Communities Over Code: How to Build a Successful Software Project
Healthy productive FOSS projects don't just happen, but are built, and the secret ingredient is Community over code. Purpose and details are everything: If you build it will they come, and then how do you keep it going and growing? How do you set direction, attract and retain contributors, what do you do when there are conflicts, and especially conflicts with valuable contributors? Joe Brockmeier (Red Hat) shares a wealth of practical wisdom at LinuxCon North America.
Troubleshooting tips for the 5 most common Linux issues
Although Linux installs and operates as expected for most users, inevitably some users will run into problems. For my final article in The Queue column for the year, I thought it would be interesting to summarize the most common technical Linux issues people ran into in 2016. I posted the question to LinuxQuestions.org and on social media, and I analyzed LQ posting patterns. Here are the results. read more
First 64-Bit and Enterprise OS Comes to Raspberry Pi 3
SUSE supports a lot of architectures and runs on everything from IBM mainframe to x86 machines, and more. With ARM’s push in the data center, it made even more sense for SUSE to work closely with ARM to support yet another platform. When the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B was announced, SUSE engineers found that it runs on the Broadcom BCM2837 64-bit A53 ARM processor. A lot of work has already been completed on this processor for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, so getting SLES or openSUSE to run on Raspberry Pi 3 Model B was only a matter of time.
How to get started as an open source programmer
Looking out at the world of technology is exciting. It has a lot of moving parts, and it seems the further you dig into it, the deeper it gets, and then it's turtles all the way down. For that very reason, technology is also overwhelming. Where do you start if you're keen to join in and help shape the way the modern world functions? What's the first step? What's the twentieth step? read more
How to install ISPConfig 3 on Ubuntu 16.04
SPConfig is an open source hosting control panel which is very fast, secure and stable. It is used by many system admins to manage their servers via a web-based interface instead of using the command line. It comes with support for many services including Apache, Nginx, MySQL, Bind, Postfix, Dovecot, Courier, PureFTPD etc. and it is used for easy website administration, creating email accounts and FTP users, creating MySQL databases, setting up cron jobs, DNS administration and more. In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ISPConfig 3 on a Linux VPS running Ubuntu 16.04 as an operating system.
10 steps to innersource in your organization in 2017
In recent years, an increasing number of organizations, often non-technology companies, have kept a keen eye on open source. Although they may be unable to use open source to the fullest extent in their products and services, they are interested in bringing the principles of open source within the walls of their organization. This "innersource" concept can provide a number of organizational benefits. read more
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 beta out now
The new Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 beta enables companies to migrate their existing RHEL 6 workloads into container-based applications for deployment on RHEL 7, RHEL Atomic Host, and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.
Latest Cinnamon Release Lands in Antergos, but Read This Before Updating Python
Antergos users have been informed this past weekend about the upcoming availability of a new Cinnamon desktop environment update, which brings compatibility improvements with Python 3.6.
Developer claims Linux forced Microsoft to up its Windows game support
A few years ago, thanks to Valve and Steam, Linux looked like it was going to become a major game platform. That didn't happen. But, the threat may have forced Microsoft to improve its Windows game support.
Linux Kernel 4.9 Gets Its First Point Released, Updates Drivers and Filesystems
We've been waiting for it, and it's finally here! The first point release of the Linux 4.9 kernel was announced by Greg Kroah-Hartman this past weekend, which means that most modern distros can finally start migrating to the series.
Skateboarding and Hacking
A few years ago Rodney Mullen[1] gave a TEDx talk about the similarities between skateboarding and (Open Source) Innovation [2]. At the time, a handful of technical people left some messages about the talks that went something along the lines of this: "We really need to get people like this out of these talks." Those comments are gone now. It really bothered me that anyone would say that not because I am a skater (not a very good one) but as a hacker (the good kind and again not a very good one) and believer in Open Source - inclusion is important to me. So in the spirit of what Rodney had to say I am going to add my own thoughts on similarities between skateboarding and hackery[3].
TripleO QuickStart HA&&CEPH Deployment on Fedora 25 VIRTHOST
The most recent commits in https://github.com/openstack/tripleo-quickstart allow to use Fedora 25 Workstaion (32 GB) as target VIRTHOST for TripleO Quickstart HA Deployments and benefit from QEMU's (2.7.0) && Libvirt's (2.2.0) the most recent KVM virtualization features coming with last Fedora release.
Mac’s share falls to five-year low
Sales slowdown catches up with the Mac, which cedes share to Windows and Linux
Update on Patent Trolls and Their Enablers: IAM, Fortress, Inventergy, Nokia, MOSAID/Conversant, Microsoft, Intellectual Ventures
A potpourri of reports about some of the world's worst patent trolls and their highly damaging enablers/facilitators, including Microsoft which claims that it "loves Linux" whilst attacking it with patents by proxy
Manjaro Linux receives update for new year.
Manajro Linux recently released a new version of operating system but they also keep their package updated. So some time ago Manjaro team updated some packages and introduced new features to main distribution. According to official announcement new feature called Brisk-menu is introduced in MATE edition.....
Multiple statistics have shown Linux market-share doing better than ever
Good news for Linux fans, as multiple big websites showing off statistics have shown Linux is on the rise!
Irssi Open-Source Terminal-Based IRC Client Hits 1.0 Milestone After 18 Years
We bet you did not see that coming, but the Irssi team proudly announced today the availability of Irssi 1.0.0, the newest stable series of the popular, open-source terminal-based IRC (Internet Relay Chat) client for UNIX systems.
10 open source task management and time tracking applications for Android
The demands of modern life can, at times, be overwhelming. Even a super organized person probably needs digital tools to keep track of personal and professional meetings and deadlines. If you were at All Things Open this year, you might have seen Opensource.com's own Jason Baker and Jen Wike Huger talk about open source productivity hacks, which was an excellent primer on open source tools and tips for optimizing your productivity.
OpenMandriva Lx 3.0: a faint shadow of name
Mandriva may be a name unfamiliar to people who came to the Linux world recently, but it is very familiar to old Linux users. It was one of the first distributions ever created. It became a base for many offsprings or forks. Just to mention three – ROSA Linux, Mageia and PCLinuxOS. However, corporate difficulties made Mandriva an abandoned project. The OpenMandriva project picked up the flag and continued Mandriva development.
KillDisk Ransomware Now Targets Linux, Prevents Boot-Up, Has Faulty Encryption
Researchers have discovered a Linux variant of the KillDisk ransomware, which itself is a new addition to the KillDisk disk wiper malware family, previously used only to sabotage companies by randomly deleting data and altering files.
Ubuntu GNOME 17.04 to Be Based on the GNOME 3.22 Stack, Ship with Linux 4.9
While the first Alpha development release of the upcoming Ubuntu GNOME 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system was skipped, we'd like to tell you a little bit about what you should expect from the next Alpha build.
Publishers picks: Top 2016 open source books
What were your favorite tech books of 2016? Book publishers share their picks for must-read 2016 open source-related book releases.
What's the best Linux distro for you?
The beauty of Linux is that it can be tweaked and tailored in so many ways. This means that while the plethora of choice can seem overwhelming, it is also possible to find the perfect distro for just about any scenario. To help you make the right choice, here's a helpful list of the best distros to look out for in 2017.
Kaby Lake board lineup includes a Mini-ITX SBC and two COMs
Advantech announced a Mini-ITX board plus COM Express Compact and Basic modules using Intel’s 7th Gen Core CPUs, and updated several other 6th Gen boards. Advantech announced two COM Express modules and three Mini-ITX boards that support Intel’s 7th Gen Core “Kaby Lake” processors. Two of the three Mini-ITX boards are earlier 6th Gen “Skylake” […]
6 ways to secure air-gapped computers from data breaches
Air gapping is a technique that dates back to pre-internet computers. Effectively, an air-gapped computer stands alone, with no network connection. By isolating a computer from the internet, it is thought the data contained within the air-gapped computer is 100% safe from hacking.
CyanogenMod's death and rebirth, new open source automotive group, and more news
In this edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look at Cyanogen Inc. pulling the plug on CyanogenMod, Toyota and Ford forming the SmartDeviceLink Consortium, and more. Open source news roundup for December 25, 2016-January 6, 2017 read more
Read Article Guides How to choose hosting that’s right for you
So you have finally decided to learn the Linux command line or you are a website developer who needs to host websites on a reliable server. Either way, you need to choose a good hosting provider. Anyone can pick a random web host, but getting the right one takes time, a lot of research and experience. We’ve done all that for you and we’ve crumbled it down into an easy-to-follow guide. The web hosting you use can make or break your website, so choose wisely.
Valve Finally Makes Steam Work Out-of-the-Box with Open-Source Graphics Drivers
Valve's engineers working on Steam announced the availability of a new Beta build of the Steam Client, which appears to address a bunch of Linux bugs, as well as to add numerous Steam Controller improvements.
The Best Linux Distros for 2017
The new year is upon us, and it’s time to look toward what the next 365 days have in store. As we are wont to do, Linux.com looks at what might well be the best Linux distributions to be found from the ever-expanding crop of possibilities.
