Google Promotes Chrome 56 to Stable with HTML5 by Default, 51 Security Fixes
Google today promoted its the Chrome 56 web browser to the stable channel for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows, which comes about 55 days after Chrome 55 was released.
Firefox Focus Now Available in 27 Languages
International Data Privacy Day is right around the corner and to mark the event we’re happy to announce that Firefox Focus, the privacy browser, is now available for iOS in 27 languages covering billions of users around the world. Mozilla’s … Read more
BlankOn Linux explained
BlankOn Linux is originated in Indonesia and typically made for native people to increase awareness of Linux and to encourage more people to use Linux. Initial release was based on Fedora core but now, BlankOn Linux is based on Debian. BlankOn Linux uses a custom desktop environment and a good base. Let's see the details of BlankOn.
Wmail – Bringing the Gmail & Google Inbox experience to Linux desktop
Un-official Gmail & Google desktop client for Linux.
Apollo Lake thin Mini-ITX focuses on security
Kontron’s “mITX-APL” thin Mini-ITX offers Intel Apollo Lake SoCs with triple displays, dual GbE, dual SATA 3.0, mini-PCIe, and Kontron Secure Solution. Kontron’s 2.5cm high mITX-APL supports commercial 0 to 60°C operation, and is aimed at Point of Sale, Point of Information, medical, industrial automation, and digital signage applications. It joins other thin mini-ITX boards […]
Snowden's Favorite Email Service Returns, With 'Trustful,' 'Cautious,' And 'Paranoid' Modes
A little more than three years after it shut down to avoid complying with federal prosecutors' demands for its encryption key, Lavabit is returning to life. The secure email system, whose most famous user was Edward Snowden, fought the US government in court over demands to produce the key that would unlock access not only Snowden's emails, but those of every user. Not only did it shut down, but it also memorably delivered a 4-point middle finger to the feds in the middle of the legal battle.
Krita Devs Want to Know What Type of Hardware You're Using for Digital Painting
The Krita developers are currently working on a lot of goodies for the next major version of the popular, open-source, and multiplatform digital painting utility, which can be either Krita 3.2 or 4.0, depending on the amount of changes made.
24 Pull Requests challenge encourages fruitful contributions
In 2012, Andrew Nesbitt was inspired by the 24 Ways to impress your friends advent calendar to start a new project: 24 Pull Requests, an open source contribution event. Participants are challenged to open one pull request for an open source project on GitHub every day from December 1 through December 24. read more
Firefox 51 Improves Security Notifications for Insecure Forms, Adds WebGL2 Support
Mozilla patches 24 security vulnerabilities in Firefox and now alerts users when they attempt to enter information into web forms that are not secure.
Pink Slips From Microsoft and Oracle
Two tech giants are handing out pink slips this week. In one case, this means next to nothing. The other, however, might signal more layoffs to come.
Arrive On Time With NTP -- Part 2: Security Options
In the first article in this series, I provided a brief overview of NTP and explained why NTP services are critical to a healthy infrastructure. Now, let’s get our hands dirty and look at some security concerns and important NTP options to lock down your servers.
Solid state drives in Linux: Enabling TRIM for SSDs
After installing my first solid state drive (SSD) in a computer that was running Linux, I have begun to explore how to take care of them. Solid state drives are different than traditional magnetic drives in the way that they operate, and they require different care from the software side in order to function optimally. read more
Finding Interesting Documents with grep
The grep command is a very powerful way to find documents on your computer. You can use grep to see if a file contains a word or use one of many forms of regular expression to search for a pattern instead. Grep can check the file that you specify or can search an entire tree of your filesystem recursively looking for matching files.
Official Arch Linux ISO Image to Drop 32-bit (i686) Support Starting March 2017
Arch Linux developer Bartomiej Piotrowski is announcing the upcoming deprecation of 32-bit (i686) support from the official ISO image of the popular rolling release operating system.
Configure your Fedora system to use sudo
The sudo command makes it easier to manage your Fedora system. Certain commands in Fedora expect to be run only by a privileged user or administrator. The sudo command lets you run a command as if you’re the administrator, known as root. Unlike some... Continue Reading →
New to Programming? Check out these Outstanding Open Source Programming Books
Computer programming offers a fascinating career path. It’s full of challenges, a great way of collaborating, teaches you how to think, and most importantly offers a way to improve your life. Become more productive, efficient, and effective in life by learning the discipline of coding.
COM duo expands upon quad -A53/FPGA Zynq UltraScale+
Enclustra unveiled two Linux-ready COMs based on the quad-core Cortex-A53 based Zynq UltraScale+ ARM/FPGA SoC with DDR4 RAM up to 8GB. Enclustra’s SODIMM-style Mars XU3 and larger Mercury+ XU1 computer-on-modules run Linux on the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC. They follow Enclustra’s announcement earlier this month of a Linux-friendly Mercury+ AA1 COM running on an Intel/Altera […]
OCI's Push For Open Container Standards Continues in 2017
We’ve ... recently created a new project within OCI called go-digest (which was donated and migrated from docker/go-digest). This provides a strong hash-identity implementation in Go and services as a common digest package to be used across the container ecosystem.
Firefox Gets Better Video Gaming and Warns of Non-Secure Websites
Today’s release of Firefox includes various features for developers and users that enable a richer and safer experience on the web. WebGL 2 enables a new generation of 3D graphics on the web Firefox is the first browser to support … Read more
Wireless ready, 3.5-inch signage SBC runs Android
VIA’s 3.5-inch “VAB-630” SBC deploys Android 5.0 on a dual-core, Cortex-A9 SoC, and provides optional touchscreen and wireless modules. The VIA Technologies VAB-630 SBC follows several signage oriented products from VIA that run Android on homegrown Cortex-A9 SoCs, such as the VIA Elite E1000 Pico-ITX SBC. The VAB-630 runs Android 5.0 on a similar 1GHz […]
Tails 2.10 Amnesic Live System Adds OnionShare Tool for Anonymous File Sharing
Edward Snowden's favorite amnesic incognito live system, Tails, has been updated today to major version 2.10, a release that comes with numerous new features, updated components, and much more.
Oracle Solaris limps on in continuous delivery mode
Solaris Unix will not be seeing any significant upgrades, but Oracle will continue to support it for years to come.
4 Configuration Management Tools for DevOps
In the past, maintaining technology infrastructure, deploying applications, and provisioning environments involved many manual, iterative tasks. But in today’s DevOps arena, true automation of these tasks has arrived. The benefits of automated configuration management range from time savings to elimination of human error.
Mozilla Firefox 51 Is the First Web Browser to Support the New WebGL 2 Standard
If you switched away from Firefox, you might want to give it another try because Mozilla today announced a new version that implements support the new WebGL 2 standard, which enables the next-gen of 3D graphics on the Web.
News: Linux Top 3: Arch Anywhere, Bitkey and Vinux
From Arch to bitcoin to a Linux distribution to help those that are visually challenged.
Make Your Very Own Customized Linux Distro From Your Current Installation
One of the most common and utility things, when we use Linux is that we can personalize, copy and remaster our Linux installation according to our needs. Linux is very flexible so we have many ways to install and use it: we can install Linux from cd, DVD, network, USB, disk partition; and we can choose between a common installation medium or a medium that contains a live Linux system.
Elementary OS 0.4 Loki Post Installation Guide/Tweaks
Are you having trouble to use Elementary OS 0.4 Loki ? Navigate the following article for Tweaks.
Mangaka OS (32-bit)
With the seemingly great obsession with Manga and Anime there should be a Linux distribution dedicated to the topic. Great news! There is! The Operating System (OS) is called Mangaka which is the name of the creators of Manga.
How to Install Java on Ubuntu 16.04
In this article, we will show you how to install Oracle Java JDK8 on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS. Oracle JDK is the official version distributed by Oracle. These guide should also work on Debian and Linux Mint, but was tested and written for Ubuntu.
SNMP
How would you find out how much RAM is free on your Linux desktop? That's a really easy question with a lot of answers—free, any of the implementations of top and Glances all are valid responses.
