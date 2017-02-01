 

New story! Linux purchases of simulation game Maia are around ten thousand, good for Linux

I had the pleasure of talking to Simon Roth, a developer I've followed for quite some time now about his game 'Maia', about Linux and other bits. Linux sales for Simon are 'approaching ten thousand', which is impressive.

New story! How to install Drupal 8 on Fedora

Drupal is a completely free and open source content management system. It’s also one of the most popular open source projects ever. Drupal reportedly runs about 2.5% of the world’s websites. Best of all, it’s available for easy installation on your... Continue Reading →

New story! Three Upcoming Open Source Conferences

With Open Source 101, a single day, entry level conference, almost sold-out for its inaugural run at NC State University on Saturday, I thought now would be as good a time as any to take a look at some of the open source conferences coming up this spring.

New story! LibreOffice 5.3 Officially Released with New User-Friendly & Flexible UI Concept

The Document Foundation, a non-profit organization established to promote and advance the development of the open-source LibreOffice office suite, announced the general availability of LibreOffice 5.3.

New story! Scottish Country Dancing stats

My wife has been in the same Scottish Country Dancing group for many years, and back in 2005 she began keeping a record of the dances done at each meeting. She lists a fair bit of information in her "dances done" spreadsheet.

She recently asked me "Would it be possible to get a summary by dance title? For each title I'd like the total number of times we danced it, and also the number of years in which we did that dance."

Well, it could be done with a spreadsheet pivot table and a function or two (after data cleaning, see below), but to me it sounded like a job for the command line. Quick, Robin! To the Bat-shell!

New story! GeckoLinux Plasma: for Die Hard OpenSuSE fans

GeckoLinux is a difficult thingie to understand. It was created to ease the life of people who want to explore OpenSuSE. Neither OpenSuSE nor GeckoLinux are actually easy distributions to deal with.

New story! System76 Launches Ubuntu-Based Ibex Pro GPU Server with Up to 40K CUDA Cores

System76, the Colorado-based computer manufacturer specializing in delivering state-of-the-art desktop, notebook, server machines with Linux-based operating systems pre-installed on them, it today launching of Ibex Pro.

New story! Protecting Your Privacy With Firefox on Linux

Privacy and security are becoming increasingly important topics. Though it's impossible to be 100% secure, there are measures that you can take, especially on Linux, to help defend your online privacy and security when browsing the web.

New story! Retro Gaming with RetrOrangePi 3.0

Setting up a Linux pi board as a retro gaming console with the latest RetrOrangePi is easy and inexpensive, as the this brief review and set up guide demonstrates.

New story! 5 of the Best Ebook Readers for Linux Users

More and more ebooks are starting to replace physical books. Here are some of the best ebook readers for Linux that you can use. Check them out!

New story! LinuxCon, CloudOpen, and ContainerCon Come to China for the First Time in 2017

The Linux Foundation, a non-profit organization promoting the adoption of the latest Linux and Open Source technologies, is announcing the upcoming schedule for LinuxCon, CloudOpen, and ContainerCon conferences.

New story! IPv6 for Server Admins and Client Developers

IPv6 has been around for a long time. The first IPv6 RFC was released more than 20 years ago, and we began exhausting the IPv4 address space in 2011. Thiago Macieira from the Intel Open Source Technology Center began his talk at LinuxCon Europe by saying that he didn’t think he would still need to be talking about this today, and he wished we had already solved this problem. But, many people have not yet made the switch to IPv6, so his talk contained a brief introduction to IPv6 and some of the differences compared to IPv4.

New story! Vault Linux Storage & Filesystems Conference Includes Talks By Alluxio, Facebook, LinkedIn, Red Hat, and More

The Linux Foundation today announced the speaker lineup for the Vault Linux Storage & Filesystems Conference, taking place March 22-23 in Cambridge, MA.

New story! KDE Plasma 5.9 Desktop Launches with Global Menus, Better Wayland Support

KDE had the great pleasure of announcing the release and general availability of the KDE Plasma 5.9 desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating systems.

New story! 5 DevOps Tools for Logging and Monitoring

In the cloud, open source tools and applications produce many kinds of DevOps efficiencies, and that’s especially true for logging and monitoring solutions. Monitoring cloud platforms, applications and components — along with processing and analyzing logs — is essential for ensuring high availability, top performance, low latency, and more.

New story! KDE Plasma 5.9 is here

Today KDE team has announced the release of KDE plasma 5.9.And it's not like those conventional release, having few bug fixes and improvement here and there, KDE has some nice list of changes and features for their users.Global menus are back with many other features.

New story! Be the open source supply chain

I would bet that whoever is best at managing and influencing the open source supply chain will be best positioned to create the most innovative products. In this article, I’ll explain why you should be a supply chain influencer, and how your organization can be an active participant in your supply chain. In my previous article, Open source and the software supply chain, I discussed the basics of supply chain management, and where open source fits in this model. I left readers with this illustration of the model: read more

New story! How to install OTRS (OpenSource Trouble Ticket System) on CentOS 7

OTRS (OpenSource Trouble Ticket System) is a sophisticated open source software used by companies to improve their operation related to customer support, help desk, call centers and more. This tutorial describes the installation of OTRS on a CentOS 7 server.

New story! Leon Anavi’s Open Source News Vlog

One of the nice things about open source is that contributions to open source culture come from around the world. Today, I’ve been watching an informative new video blog from Leon Anavi, in Bulgaria. Leon decided to flex his muscle as a journalist. The only thing he needs in order to succeed is willing viewers.

New story! Plasma 5.9 Kicks off 2017 in Style

Today KDE releases this year’s first Plasma feature update, Plasma 5.9. While this release brings many exciting new features to your desktop, we'll continue to provide bugfixes to Plasma 5.8 LTS.

New story! lnav – An Advanced Console Based Log File Viewer for Linux

lnav will help administrator to identify the warning & error messages easily from the log file because of color combination.

New story! Top Ubuntu Mistakes: How to Avoid Ubuntu Problems

Ubuntu and similar distros are widely considered to be as simple as it gets. With GUI installers, being FoSS friendly is easy. For the most part, 98% of the best user experience possible is found out of the box by default.

New story! Book review: Ours to Hack and to Own

It seems like the age of ownership is over, and I'm not just talking about the devices and software that many of us bring into our homes and our lives. I'm also talking about the platforms and services on which those devices and apps rely. read more

New story! Non-Linux FOSS: Control Web-Based Music!

I like Pandora. I like it because it doesn't require me to know anything other than whether I like the current song. I'm sure other music services offer more features or a larger catalog, but Pandora is simple. So am I.

New story! How to use Zarp for penetration testing

Every network administrator knows that security is of the utmost importance. To that end, most admins understand that penetration testing is a necessity for the discovery of network issues. One very powerful pen testing tool is Zarp.

New story! Developing open leaders

At Red Hat, we have a saying: Not everyone needs to be a people manager, but everyone is expected to be a leader. For many people, that requires a profound mindset shift in how to think about leaders. Yet in some ways, it's what we all intuitively know about how organizations really work. As Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst has pointed out, in any organization, you have the thermometers—people who reflect the organizational "temperature" and sentiment and direction—and then you have the thermostats—people who set those things for the organization. read more

New story! PacketFence v6.5 Released

The Inverse team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of PacketFence 6.5. This major release brings many new features and enhancements such as Twilio integration for SMS-based registration, EAP-PEAP caching for up to 300% performance improvements, firewall SSO support for WatchGuard, improved default portal look and feel, Ubiquiti EdgeSwitch and Ruckus SmartZone equipment support and much more!

New story! Firefox 52 to Allow You to Send and Open Tabs From One Device to Another with Sync

Many of us are already enjoying all the goodies implemented by Mozilla in the latest Firefox 51.0 update of the popular open-source web browser for Linux, Windows, and Mac, but the company is now working on the next major release.

New story! A Look at What's Next for Ubuntu Linux in 2017

[VIDEO] Mark Shuttleworth, founder of Ubuntu discusses some of the areas of focus for his Linux distribution in 2017, including coming up with a name for Ubuntu 17.10 in October.

New story! From hobbyist to professional, new analyst papers, and more OpenStack news

Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project.

