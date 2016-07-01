Getting started with shell scripting
The world's best conceptual introduction to shell scripting comes from an old AT&T training video. In the video, Brian W. Kernighan (the "K" in awk) and Lorinda L. Cherry (co-author of bc) demonstrate how one of the founding principles of UNIX was to empower users to leverage existing utilities to create complex and customized tools. read more
Docker 1.12.6 Fixes Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
The Docker Engine 1.12.6 release debuted on Jan. 10 as a security update for all Docker container users. The new engine fixes single flaw identified as CVE-2016-9962, title, 'Insecure opening of file-descriptor allows privilege escalation.'
Tails 2.10 Will Upgrade to Linux Kernel 4.8 and Tor 0.2.9, Add exFAT Support
A new stable release of Tails, the beloved anonymous Live CD that helps you stay hidden online when navigating various websites on the Internet, is being prepared.
Tips for contributors, managing containers at CERN, and more OpenStack news
Are you interested in keeping track of what is happening in the open source cloud? Opensource.com is your source for news in OpenStack, the open source cloud infrastructure project. OpenStack around the web From news sites to developer blogs, there's a lot being written about OpenStack every week. Here are a few highlights. read more
Intel Haswell GPUs Now Support OpenGL 4.2 for Ubuntu Gamers in Padoka/Oibaf PPAs
Ubuntu gamers relying upon their Intel Haswell graphics card series to play various games that support these GPUs will be happy to learn that the open-source Intel drivers now support OpenGL 4.2.
Can RISC-V - Linux of Microprocessors - Start an Open Hardware Renaissance?
I share the hope with many people that we will soon have access to modern, capable devices powered by both open hardware AND software. There have been advancements in recent years and more hardware is being opened up, but the microprocessors in our pc's and other devices are stuck running one of the dominant, closed Instruction Set Architectures. RISC-V aims to fix this.
OpenStack Vendor Mirantis Offers Managed OpenContrail SDN Services
The open-source OpenContrail Software Defined Networking (SDN) technology is one of the most widely used and deployed networking approaches in the OpenStack cloud market. That's a fact that is not lost on OpenStack vendor Mirantis, which is why today Mirantis is announcing commercial support for OpenContrail.
It's Now Possible to Use openSUSE Inside Windows 10, Here's How to Install It
It's not officially endorsed, but it would appear that you can now use either openSUSE Leap or SUSE Linux Enterprise Linux operating systems inside Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in Windows 10.
FLOSS Weekly 417: OpenHMD
Fredrik Hultin is the Co-founder of the OpenHMD project (together with Jakob Bornecrantz). OpenHMD aims to provide a Free and Open Source API and drivers for immersive technology, such as head-mounted displays with built-in head tracking. The project's aim is to implement support for as many devices as possible in a portable, cross-platform package.
OpenSSL For Apache and Dovecot: Part 2
Last week as part of our meandering OpenSSL series, we learned how to configure Apache to use OpenSSL and to force all sessions to use HTTPS. Today, we'll protect our Postfix/Dovecot mail server with OpenSSL.
Debian GNU/Linux 8.7 Officially Released, Includes over 85 Security Updates
If you're using Debian Stable (a.k.a. Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie"), it's time to update it now. Why? Because Debian Project launched a new release, Debian GNU/Linux 8.7, which includes over 170 bug fixes and security updates.
New Linux WiFi Daemon Streamlines Networking Stack
If you’ve ever used an embedded Linux development device with wireless networking, you’ve likely benefited from the work of Marcel Holtmann, the maintainer of the BlueZ Bluetooth daemon since 2004, who spoke at an Embedded Linux Conference Europe panel in October...
You Can Now Have a Single ISO Image with All the Essential Ubuntu 16.10 Flavors
Softpedia was informed by Linux AIO developer Željko Popivoda about the availability for download of the Linux AIO (All-in-One) Ubuntu 16.10 Live DVD that contains all the essential Ubuntu 16.10 flavors.
Top 5: Most common Linux issues, Exercism for programming skills, and more
In this week's Top 5, we highlight common Linux issues, Exercism to improve your programming skills, how to get started as an open source programmer, a few to-do list managers, and Clang-format for clean code.
Killer Open Source Software
Open source's popularity continues to bloom. There is a staggering volume of proven open source software available to download. This compilation selects the best-of-breed ranging from software coded by individual programmers, small teams of enthusiasts, extending to large multinational corporations. We mostly recommend cross-platform software, but, where appropriate, make some exceptions.
Hide Complex Passwords in Plain Sight and Give Your Brain a Break
As far as people are concerned, there are essentially two types of passwords: the ones we can remember and the ones that are too complex for us to recall. We've learned the latter type is more secure, but it requires us to store impossible-to-memorize-password lists, creating a whole new set of problems. There are some clever tricks to help our brains out a bit, but for most of us the limit of our memory is regrettable. This tip offers a way to pull passwords from unexpected places using the Linux terminal.
How to fix the slow apt-get update issue on Linux machines
Over the last month, an odd issue tripped up Linux distributions that use apt-get for updating and upgrading. Upon issuing the command sudo apt-get update, the process would stall when connecting with any of the default repositories or slow to a crawl when downloading headers during the update process.
How to Speed up Odoo
Odoo is the most popular ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software, written in Python and uses PostgreSQL as database back-end.
Microsoft Says Windows 7 Has Outdated Security, Wants You to Move to Windows 10
Windows 10 is now running on more than 20 percent of the world’s desktop computers, and yet, Microsoft’s bigger challenge isn’t necessarily to boost the market share of its latest operating system, but to convince those on Windows 7 to upgrade.
Build your own wiki on Ubuntu with DokuWiki
A tutorial on how to build and run your own wiki on your own Ubuntu server with DokuWiki
Discord chat and VOIP on Linux, game streaming on any device, and more
In this open gaming roundup, we take a look at Discord, a popular chat and VOIP client among gamers which is now supported on Linux; a new Gaming as a Service platform LiquidSky; and more gaming news. Open gaming roundup for January 1-14, 2017 read more
AryaLinux 2017 is now available for public
AryaLinux is an Indian Linux distribution which is made using Linux From Scratch guide. This distribution uses alps as package management. Few hours ago Arya team released AryaLinux 2017 in Xfce and MATE editions. There are various changes made in this release and lots of new updates are included too.
How to Encrypt Your Hard Disk in Ubuntu
In this article we’ll go over the benefits and downsides of encrypting an entire hard drive as well as the steps to encrypt a hard disk in Ubuntu. Let’s get started!
Ubuntu Budgie Devs Launch Wallpaper Contest for First Release as Official Flavor
In the good tradition of "wallpaper contests" organized for various Ubuntu flavors, the Ubuntu Budgie team is informing the Linux community about their Ubuntu Budgie 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) wallpaper contest.
3 open source music players: Aqualung, Lollypop, and GogglesMM
Music is a part of life. Wikipedia's article on the history of music contains this great phrase: "Since all people of the world, including the most isolated tribal groups, have a form of music...." Well, we open source folk form a tribe—that's for sure. I propose that our "form of music" includes open music players.
This Week in Open Source News: Linux Forces Improved Windows Gaming, Blockchains Importance Surges in 2017 & More
This week in Linux and OSS news, Steven J. Vaughn-Nichols explains why Linux is forcing Windows to up its gaming game, blockchain is especially important in the current sociopolitical climate, and more! Read on to keep on top of the most important tech stories.
Rogue Wave Software's TotalView for HPC and CodeDynamics
New versions of not just one but two dynamic analysis tools from Rogue Wave Software were unveiled recently to pleased developers everywhere. Upgraded TotalView for HPC and CodeDynamics, versions 2016.07, improve the diagnosis and correction of bugs, memory issues and crashes at execution.
Best Linux Distributions for New Users
Ah, the age-old question...one that holds far more importance than simply pointing out which Linux distribution is a fan-favorite. Why is that? Let me set the stage: You have a user—one who has, most likely, spent the majority of their time in front of either a Windows or Mac machine—and they’ve come to you for an alternative. You want to point them in a direction that will bring about the least amount of hiccups along the way and highlight the power and flexibility of Linux.
How to install a Ceph Storage Cluster on Ubuntu 16.04
In this tutorial, I will guide you to install and build a Ceph cluster on Ubuntu 16.04 server. Ceph is an open source storage platform, it provides high performance, reliability, and scalability. It's a free distributed storage system that provides an interface for object, block, and file-level storage and can operate without a single point of failure.
Apache Beam Graduates to Help Define Streaming Data Processing
Open-source effort originally developed from code contributed by Google moves from the Apache incubator to become a Top Level Project
There are 2 forums.
|Message Board
|Who
|Last Post
|LXer Meta Forum
|penguinist
|Aug 9, 2016 10:23 AM
|Linux
|jdixon
|May 28, 2016 8:34 PM
