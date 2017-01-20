Important CentOS 7 Linux Kernel Security Patch Released, 3 Vulnerabilities Fixed
CentOS developer and maintainer Johnny Hughes is announcing the availability of a new, important Linux kernel security update for the CentOS 7 series of operating systems.
The new Raspberry Pi Compute Module, FSF's 2017 priorities, and more open source news
In this week's edition of our open source news roundup, we take a look at the new Raspberry Pi compute module, the FSF's 2017 priorities, a new open data portal, and more. Open source news roundup for January 8-21, 2017 read more
It's 'Best Linux Distro' Time Again
Who's going to get bragging rights this year? Last year it was Arch. The year before it was Ubuntu. Call out the troops and get bragging rights by making your favorite our "Best Linux Distro."
Useful Tips to Make Gedit an Even Better Text Editor
The Gedit text editor is simple to use but can become very powerful with the use of plugins. Here are some useful tips to make Gedit a better text editor.
Raspberry Pi imitator has GbE, 2GB RAM, and 4K video
Asus has launched a RPi-like “Tinker Board” that runs Debian and Kodi on a quad-core 1.8GHz -A17 RK3288, and offers 2GB RAM, GbE, 4K video, and 40-pin GPIO. The rumored Asus Tinker Board is finally for sale at Farnell in the UK, with a footprint, layout, and features that are very close to that of […]
Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS Delayed Until February 2, Will Bring Linux 4.8, Newer Mesa
If you've been waiting to upgrade your Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system to the 16.04.2 point release, which should have hit the streets a couple of days ago, you'll have to wait until February 2.
Reminder: Microsoft to no longer update original Windows 10 release after March 26
The first release of Windows 10, known as 1507, is the version that Microsoft will no longer update after March 26, 2017. The other two versions of the product in market -- the November update (1511) from November 2015 and the Anniversary Update (1607) -- will continue to get regular security and feature fixes and updates.
Your Computer's Clipboard is a Security Problem - Fix it in Linux With xsel and cron
Any program you run can read your clipboard, and its contents linger until another copy event or a reboot. Modern browsers enable multiple ways for malicious websites to read the clipboard contents (or add items in), so eliminate the worry by using a script with cron that auto-clears your clipboard regularly.
How to Keep Hackers out of Your Linux Machine Part 1: Top Two Security Tips
There is nothing a hacker likes more than a tasty Linux machine available on the Internet. In my recent Linux Foundation webinar I shared tactics, tools, and methods hackers use to invade your space.
5 Linux Desktop Environments on the Rise for 2017
With each passing year, the Linux desktop ecosystem shifts and morphs from one darling to the next. Although it’s sometimes challenging to tell, from month to month, which desktop will reign as the fan favorite, there are always signs that a particular desktop is going to rise in market share. Three trends I always examine are evolution, usability, and modernity. I prefer my desktops to have evolved along with the needs of current trends and users, to be easily used, and have a modern design aesthetic. Bonus points are generally awarded for a high range of flexibility.
This Week in Open Source News: Linux & Open Source Vulnerabilities in 2017
This week in open source news, a study from Black Duck suggests the potential for open source malware is set to skyrocket in 2017, longtime undetected Mac malware exposed, and more! Read our digest for the recent stories you need to hear:
Linux-based IoT gateway certified for Azure
Finland-based IonSign has begun shipping an IoT gateway billed as a “complete industrial grade production unit for data collection and edge computing.” The Debian Linux based Gluon GMU491 Cloud Gateway is designed for collecting sensor, meter, fieldbus, or automation system data and packaging it for direct delivery to commercial cloud platforms.
Vinux 5.1 released
Vinux is distribution which mainly focus on blind and partially sighted people. Vinux is based on Ubuntu. Latest version of Vinux is 5.1 and it is based on Ubuntu 14.05.5 which is Long Term Support. Vinux uses Unity, Gnome or MATE as desktop environment. New release includes lots of updated packages and other fixes.
How to Install Elastic Stack on CentOS 7
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install and configure Elastic Stack on a CentOS 7 server for monitoring server logs. Then I'll show you how to install 'Elastic beats' on a CentOS 7 and a Ubuntu 16 client operating system.
vmstat – A Standard Nifty Tool to Report Virtual Memory Statistics
vmstat is a standard nifty tool that reports virtual memory statistics of Linux system.
Keeping Linux devices secure with rigorous long-term maintenance
In this ELCE talk, Jan Lübbe of Pengutronix reveals how syncing with upstream projects can keep Linux devices secure and functional for 10 years and beyond. The good old days when security breaches only happened to Windows folk are fading fast. Malware hackers and denial of service specialists are increasingly targeting out of date embedded […]
5 ways to expand your project's contributor base
So many free and open source software projects were started to solve a problem, and people began to contribute to them because they too wanted a fix to what they encountered. End users of the project find it useful for their needs, and the project grows. And that shared purpose and focus attracts people to a project's community. Like anything with a lifespan, growth is both a sign of and the source of a project's viability. So how do project leads and maintainers encourage the growth of the contributor base? Here are five ways. read more
Serverless Computing Is the Stack Reimagined
Alan Ho's presentation at Node.js Interactive centered on serverless -- a technology he has been working on since he founded InstaOps (acquired by Apigee, which was then acquired by Google) a few years ago. What is Serverless? In Ho's own words, "Serverless computing is the code execution model that the cloud provider abstracts the complexity of managing individual servers." This basically means the provider worries about the servers. You just run your code on them.
How to Use Logrotate to Manage Logs on Ubuntu
Logrotate is a tool used by the system administrators to ease the management of large log files generated by the system services.
Digital Citizens, Let's Talk About Internet Health
Today, Mozilla is launching the prototype version of the Internet Health Report. With this open-source research project, we want to start a conversation with you, citizens of the Internet, about what is healthy, unhealthy, and what lies ahead for the … Read more
openSUSE Package Management Cheat Sheet
Debian/Ubuntu have long been my primary Linux distributions, although like all good Linux users I have used Fedora, CentOS, Gentoo, Red Hat, Slackware, Arch Linux, Mageia, and other Linux distributions because why not? It is a feast of riches and the best playground there is.
Show Geotagged Photos on OpenStreetMap
Want to show on the map the place where you took a specific photo? Provided that the photo is geotagged, a simple Bash shell function will do the job.
Docker 1.13 Prunes Containers, Improves Security
The Docker 1.13 release introduces multiple new commands including prune and squash, which can help containers to use disk space more efficiently.
How to simplify your Debian/Ubuntu system updates with uCareSystem
If you're like me, you prefer to keep your Linux systems as up to date as possible. After all, vulnerabilities are patched, new features are added, and a server or desktop can be made to run more smoothly and securely by keeping them as "in the now" as possible.
How to write web apps in R with Shiny
Happy new year! I'm in the thick of working on a couple of larger articles this month, so look for those in the coming weeks. For this month's Nooks and Crannies, I want to point out briefly a great R library I've been playing with for my own self-education. read more
Oracle Drops Plans for Solaris 12
Instead of Solaris 12, Oracle plans a Solaris 11.next as the operating system's last version until at least 2021, as well as a SPARC IaaS.
Fanless mini-PC runs Linux Mint on Kaby Lake
Compulab launched a rugged “IPC3” mini-PC that runs Linux on dual-core, 7th Gen Core i7/i5 CPUs, and also debuted three GbE-equipped FACE expansion modules. Compulab has opened pre-orders starting at $693 for the first mini-PCs we’ve seen to offer the latest, 14nm-fabricated 7th Generation Intel Core “Kaby Lake” processors. The passively cooled, 190 x 160 […]
Long-term Embedded Linux Maintenance Made Easier
The good old days when security breaches only happened to Windows folk are fading fast. Malware hackers and denial of service specialists are increasingly targeting out of date embedded Linux devices, and fixing Linux security vulnerabilities was the topic of several presentations at the Embedded Linux Conference Europe (ELCE) in October.
