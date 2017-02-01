The February 2017 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Posted by meemaw on Feb 4, 2017 3:18 AM EDT

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the February 2017 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved.



In the February 2017 issue:



* LibreOffice 5.3: New Version, New Changes Coming



* Game Zone: Nation Red



* ms_meme's Nook: Texstar ‘Deed We Do



* Give Your Filesystem & Hard Drive Some Love



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner



* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: footstep11



* Inkscape Tutorial: Create Tiled Clones, Part One



* Tip Top Tips: How I Rescued My Printer



* De-Google Yourself …. Sorta



* PCLinuxOS Puzzled Partitions



* And much more inside!



This month’s magazine cover image was designed by parnote.



Download the PDF (10.0 MB)



http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2017-02.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (7.2 MB)



http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201702epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (8.9 MB)



http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201702mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



http://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html