The June 2017 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the June 2017 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the June 2017 issue: * An Un-feh-gettable Image Viewer * Game Zone: Sunless Sea * Encrypt VirtualBox Virtual Machines * Inkscape Tutorial: Create Tiled Clones, Part Three * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: arjaybe * ms_meme’s Nook: Root By Our Side * Virtual Box: Going Retro On PCLinuxOS * PCLinuxOS Puzzled Partitions * And much more inside! This month’s magazine cover image was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (9.5 MB) http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2017-06.pdf Download the EPUB Version (4.7 MB) http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201706epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (6.5 MB) http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201706mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version http://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html