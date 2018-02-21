Learn to write Linux Device Driver

Posted by linuxcertified on Feb 21, 2018 7:41 AM EDT

The course covers the key issues in developing and testing Linux device drivers. This three days course provides substantial practice with the key steps in developing Linux device drivers. The course shows attendees how device drivers work with the Linux kernel, how to compile and load drivers, how to debug drivers, as well as other essential topics. Attendees will develop a complete, simple, driver that demonstrates the process of creating a Linux device driver. The course covers the key issues in Linux device drivers. Such questions as: how do I develop a character device, how do I debug a driver, how do I use task queues, are examined.



This class enables developers and engineering managers to rapidly identify issues critical to their project, and provides them in-depth knowledge to add Linux support to their product lines in an aggressive time frame. Details on this course are available at: http://www.linuxcertified.com/linux-device-driver-training.h...