The PCLinuxOS Magazine Graphics Special Edition, Volume 1

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the Graphics Special Edition, Volume 1 of the PCLinuxOS Magazine. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved.



The cover was designed by Meemaw, Assistant Editor. The Graphics Special Edition, Volume 1 contains all of the GIMP Tutorial and Inkscape Tutorial articles that The PCLinuxOS Magazine ran from 2012 through 2014. This special edition of the magazine is only available as a PDF download. The HTML versions of the individual articles are available online in the respective monthof their original publication.



Download the PDF (18.9 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=GraphicsSEV1.pdf