The January 2019 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the January 2019 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the January 2019 issue:



* Firefox Updates Autoplay Media Control



* GIMP Tutorial: Helpful Tips You Might Already Know



* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: drmarwat



* Short Topix: New Website Removes Photo Backgrounds In Seconds, For FREE!



* ms_meme's Nook: Her Name Was Meme



* Alternatives To Dropbox, Part 2



* Another Year Ends, And Cyberthreats Continue



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner



* Worst Passwords Of 2018: You Should Change Yours!



* And much more inside!



This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.



Download the PDF (7.6 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2019-01.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (5.3 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201901epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (5.5 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201901mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html