The February 2019 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the February 2019 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the February 2019 issue:



* One Way To Duplicate Your Installation On Another Computer



* Inkscape Tutorial: Some Helpful And Fun Extensions



* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: masinick



* Short Topix: Assaults On Privacy Continue Unchecked



* Casual Python, Part 1



* ms_meme's Nook: Daddy Boot Up That 64 Bar



* Victory! Illinois Supreme Court Protects Biometric Privacy



* Alternatives To Dropbox, Part 3



* Another Year Ends, And Cyberthreats Continue



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner



* Configuring Late Model Epson Printers



* And much more inside!



This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.



Download the PDF (10.6 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2019-02.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (4.4 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201902epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (8.5 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201902mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html