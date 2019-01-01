A Discussion on Native vs DXVK for Linux gaming

Posted by liamdawe on Feb 5, 2019 5:48 PM EDT

That some titles perform better, from an FPS number perspective, when using DXVK is clear, which has lead to some people asking why this is the case. It's the why that I'd like to discuss here; why DXVK is a winner in some cases, why native wins in others, and some of the drawbacks of each approach.