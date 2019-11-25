Linux News The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software

Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Discussion forums for Linux users.

Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month, and is an excellent place for you to publish your ideas, thoughts, reviews, complaints, etc. Do you have something to say to the Linux community?

If you already have an account, you may login here:

Microsoft Will Never Love Linux Because It Cannot

Posted by schestowitz on Nov 25, 2019 12:51 AM EDT

Techrights; By Roy Schestowitz Mail this story

Print this story

Microsoft’s actions — not words — suggest an ongoing effort to extinguish GNU/Linux, not to “embrace” or to “love” it

This topic does not have any threads posted yet!

You cannot post until you login.