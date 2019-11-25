 

Microsoft Will Never Love Linux Because It Cannot

Posted by schestowitz on Nov 25, 2019 12:51 AM EDT
Techrights; By Roy Schestowitz 		Mail this story
Print this story

Microsoft’s actions — not words — suggest an ongoing effort to extinguish GNU/Linux, not to “embrace” or to “love” it

  Nav
» Read more about: Groups: Linux, Microsoft

« Return to the newswire homepage

This topic does not have any threads posted yet!

You cannot post until you login.

 