SELF 2020 - Join our virtual event in progress

SouthEast LinuxFest 2020 - Join our virtual event in progress If you haven't been able to hop on and enjoy our live stream, you're still in time for most of the event, including Nixie Pixel joining our stream this evening!



Check out our schedule here:



https://tinyurl.com/self2020-schedule



Our live stream in progress here:



https://linuxdelta.com/live/self



And be sure to stay late for our virtual after party. The GeekBeacon open source community will be taking over the stream including Team Fortress 2 host Holler, Tabletop Simulator host Eon, and Minecraft host Gameslayer with tentative judging contest.



Geek Beacon SELF Takeover Page



Voice Chat: https://discord.gg/geekbeacon