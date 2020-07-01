The July 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Posted by meemaw on Jul 2, 2020 4:44 PM EDT

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the July 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the July 2020 issue:



* Short Topix: Potentially BIG Power Savings Coming With Linux Kernel 5.8



* Microsoft’s Deadly Love



* GIMP Tutorial: Pattern Filters For Different Effects



* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Mr. Lumbergh



* ms_meme's Nook: We Saw The Light



* Terminal Fun With screenFetch



* Zoom Will Offer End-To-End Encryption To All Its Users



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Black & Bleu Steak Skillet For Two



* And much more inside!



This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw, to celebrate July as International Joke Month.



Download the PDF (8.9 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-07.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (5.0 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202007epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (5.9 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202007mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html



