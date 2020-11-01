The November 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Posted by meemaw on Nov 5, 2020 3:32 PM EDT

The PCLinuxOS Magazine Mail this story

Print this story

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the November 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the November 2020 issue:



* Short Topix: Could Microsoft Be Looking To Linux For The Next Version Of Windows?



* Game Zone: Slain - Back From Hell



* GIMP Tutorial: Create A Mandala Using Your Name



* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Snubbi



* ms_meme's Nook: All My Exes Live In Linux



* Repo Review: Stretchly Break Time Reminder



* The Document Foundation Calls On Apache OpenOffice To Work Together



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Skinny Beef Enchilada Pie



* And much more inside!



This month’s cover features a royalty free image from Pixabay.



Download the PDF (9.3 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-11.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (7.1 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202011epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (5.4 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202011mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html