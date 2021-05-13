How to Create Virtual Machine with Vagrant and VirtualBox

Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month, and is an excellent place for you to publish your ideas, thoughts, reviews, complaints, etc. Do you have something to say to the Linux community?
In the previous article, we have seen how to set up vagrant in your Linux distribution. In this article, you will learn how to create a Vagrant project to install a vagrant box, configure a guest machine, and understand core aspects of vagrant and important configurations and commands.