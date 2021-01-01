Can Radio Benefit From An Open Source Society?
There is no question that competition yields better products in a marketplace. In fact I can make you the argument that we have lost many of those fierce battles of the past that are part of historical lore in the radio business. You just don’t see stations going head to head in a market like they used to. It clearly exists today but consolidation in the marketplace has watered it down. But I think the radio industry can benefit from some of the traits of an open source society.
