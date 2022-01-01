 

Echo Command in Linux

Posted by techgeek007 on May 2, 2022 10:37 AM EST
linuxopsys.com; By linuxopsys 		Mail this story
Print this story

Learn about the echo command in Linux using practical examples.It is used to print the specified argument on the screen and print variable values

  Nav
» Read more about: Groups: Linux

« Return to the newswire homepage

This topic does not have any threads posted yet!

You cannot post until you login.

 