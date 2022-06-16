Linux News The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software

Distrobox: Try Multiple Linux Distributions via the Terminal

Posted by Scott_Ruecker on Jun 16, 2022 11:08 PM EDT

Distrobox is a software tool that allows you to run any Linux distribution inside the terminal. It aims to let you run a variety of software on top of host distribution without any hassle. For instance, — is there anything that is available only in the AUR and you want to access it from your Ubuntu system? Distrobox can give you that comfort.

