Distrobox: Try Multiple Linux Distributions via the Terminal

Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month, and is an excellent place for you to publish your ideas, thoughts, reviews, complaints, etc. Do you have something to say to the Linux community?
Distrobox is a software tool that allows you to run any Linux distribution inside the terminal. It aims to let you run a variety of software on top of host distribution without any hassle. For instance, — is there anything that is available only in the AUR and you want to access it from your Ubuntu system? Distrobox can give you that comfort.