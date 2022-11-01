The November 2022 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Posted by meemaw on Nov 6, 2022 1:32 PM EDT

The PClinuxOS Magazine; By Meemaw Mail this story

Print this story

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the November 2022 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the November 2022 issue: * PDF Part Two: Editing The Universal Document



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Cheeseburger Soup



* GIMP Tutorial: An Uncommon Fishbowl



* Short Topix: Linux Kernel 5.19.12 Code Could Permanently Damage Some Laptop Screens



* Repo Review: FeatherNotes



* PCLinuxOS Puzzled Partitions



* And much more inside!



This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.



Download the PDF (6.4 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2022-11.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (3.7 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202211epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (4.0 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202211mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html