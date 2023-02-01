The February 2023 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Posted by meemaw on Feb 2, 2023 11:05 PM EDT

The PCLinuxOS Magazine Mail this story

Print this story

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the February 2023 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the February 2023 issue: * A 78 rpm Record Treasure Trove



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Sauerbraten Meatballs



* Exploring LXQt: A Basic Guide, Part 1



* Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Mandala



* PDF Part 3B: Manipulating PDF Files, Command Line Style



* Short Topix: Major Layoffs Announced Across Tech Industry



* Repo Review: SSVNC-Viewer



* And much more inside!



This month’s cover was designed by parnote.



Download the PDF (12.4 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2023-02.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (8.7 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202302epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (7.3 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202302mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



https://pclosmag.com/html/enter2023.html