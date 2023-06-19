Copy links from multiple selected tabs with a right-click and share information quickly.

Posted by vivaldi on Jun 19, 2023 1:33 PM EDT

http://vivaldi.com; By Christian Dysthe Mail this story

Print this story

The latest update to the Vivaldi browser makes it easy for new users to get started and adds more functionality to Workspaces and Tabs. OSLO, Norway - 8 June 2023



Today, we are thrilled to share new features that will change the way you experience the Vivaldi browser on your desktop. With the release of version 6.1, our powerful and personal browser goes even further.



COPY & SHARE LINKS FROM TABS, TAB STACKS IN A JIFFY



At our core, we believe it is important to consider different workflows when designing features. We recognize that people work differently, and we do our best to provide the tools that meet different workflows.



You can now select tabs and copy links to all the selected pages. You can quickly share your hotel search or travel itinerary with a friend in a simple operation.



You can also use the same functionality in Workspaces.



Right-click a Tab Stack, multiple selected tabs, or on the Workspace in the workspace menu, and then click "Copy Links".



GET STARTED WITH VIVALDI, REVAMPED ON DESKTOP



Discoverability and user experience are areas that we constantly strive to improve. That is why we have rethought how we greet new users and introduce them to Vivaldi. We guide new users through some of our core features to make Vivaldi work for them. The new onboarding will help users get started easily.



In other news, we recently released the preview of our browser on iPhones and iPads: https://vivaldi.com/blog/news/vivaldi-ios-p . We are inviting more and more people to try the new version as quickly as we can handle all the excellent feedback. Sign up for the iOS newsletter to be notified when it becomes available: https://vivaldi.com/ios/ .



At Vivaldi, we are a bunch of browser lovers who love to make your browsing time happier. And, if browsing with Vivaldi makes you happy, then we are confident that you will love our latest version. Visit http://vivaldi.com today to get Vivaldi on Windows, Linux, and macOS.