Fedora Wants to Add Telemetry To its Linux Distribution

Posted by fosspost on Jul 8, 2023 3:53 PM EDT

FOSS Post; By M.Hanny Sabbagh Mail this story

Print this story

A proposal by a Red Hat engineer is causing controversy in the Fedora community, which is related to the addition of opt-out telemetry to the Fedora desktop workstation edition. A proposal by a Red Hat engineer is causing controversy in the Fedora community, which is related to the addition of opt-out telemetry to the Fedora desktop workstation edition.