Fedora Wants to Add Telemetry To its Linux Distribution
A proposal by a Red Hat engineer is causing controversy in the Fedora community, which is related to the addition of opt-out telemetry to the Fedora desktop workstation edition.
|Subject
|Topic Starter
|Replies
|Views
|Last Post
|URL?
|fosspost
|0
|22
|Jul 8, 2023 4:33 PM
