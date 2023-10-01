The October 2023 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

Posted by meemaw on Oct 4, 2023 11:37 AM EDT

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the October 2023 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is led by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the October 2023 issue: * Inkscape Tutorial: Create A Landscape



* ICYMI: Enable Automatic Translations In Firefox 117



* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Easy Meatless Lasagna



* Repo Review: FreeTube



* Organize Thunar Custom Actions In Submenus



* "mylive-install" Help Guide Now Available In Thirteen Languages



* And much more inside!



This month’s cover was created by parnote.



Download the PDF (6.3 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2023-10.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (3.4 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202310epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (3.5 MB)



https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202310mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version



https://pclosmag.com/html/enter2023.html