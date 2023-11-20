Google Slows Down Firefox Users When Watching YouTube

Posted by fosspost on Nov 20, 2023 6:04 PM EDT

FOSS Post; By FOSS Post Team Mail this story

Print this story

If you are using the open source Firefox web browser to browse YouTube and watch its videos, then you might have noticed that there is an artificial delay that was added recently whenever you try to watch a video. If you are using the open source Firefox web browser to browse YouTube and watch its videos, then you might have noticed that there is an artificial delay that was added recently whenever you try to watch a video.