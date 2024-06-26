Linux News The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software

Ubuntu Adds Support to Install DEBs in App Center

Posted by Scott_Ruecker on Jun 26, 2024 2:14 AM EDT

Ubuntu’s App Center has had a rather glaring omission from recent releases of Ubuntu. It did not come with the ability to install local DEB packages downloaded from the web. Based on my research, it seems like this feature was always planned to be included but unfortunately there wasnt enough time to make it in prior to full Ubuntu releases. That is obviously a bummer for Ubuntu users but with the App Center being a Snap, that should’ve been just a temporary issue.





