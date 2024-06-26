Ubuntu Adds Support to Install DEBs in App Center
Ubuntu’s App Center has had a rather glaring omission from recent releases of Ubuntu. It did not come with the ability to install local DEB packages downloaded from the web. Based on my research, it seems like this feature was always planned to be included but unfortunately there wasnt enough time to make it in prior to full Ubuntu releases. That is obviously a bummer for Ubuntu users but with the App Center being a Snap, that should’ve been just a temporary issue.
