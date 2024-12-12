Linux News The world is talking about GNU/Linux and Free/Open Source Software

Their weekly coverage of Linux news is unmatched in this community.Excellent news for embedded Linux.Discussion forums for Linux users.

Ready to be published? LXer is read by around 350,000 individuals each month, and is an excellent place for you to publish your ideas, thoughts, reviews, complaints, etc. Do you have something to say to the Linux community?

If you already have an account, you may login here:

HP-RT: HP’s real-time operating system from the ’90s

Posted by Scott_Ruecker on Dec 12, 2024 2:33 PM EDT

OS News; By Thom Holwerda Mail this story

Print this story

Every now and then I load OpenPA and browse around. Its creator and maintainer, Paul Weissmann, has been very active lately updating the site with new articles, even more information, and tons of other things, and it’s usually a joy to stumble upon something I haven’t read yet, or just didn’t know anything about.

This topic does not have any threads posted yet!

You cannot post until you login.