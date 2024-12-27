 

CobolCraft: a Minecraft server written in COBOL

Posted by Scott_Ruecker on Dec 27, 2024 12:07 PM EDT
COBOL, your mother’s and grandmother’s programming language, is still in relatively wide use today, and with the initial batches of COBOL programmers retiring and, well, going away, there’s a market out there for younger people to learn COBOL and gain some serious job security in stable, but perhaps boring market segments. One of the things you would not associate with COBOL, however, is gaming – but it turns out it can be used for that, too.

