 

YUM cheat sheet

Posted by kerneltalks on Mar 27, 2017 7:40 AM EDT
kerneltalks; By Shrikant Lavhate 		Mail this story
Print this story

All YUM related articles in one place! Helpful YUM cheat sheet to learn, understand, revise YUM related sysadmin tasks on single page.

  Nav
» Read more about: Groups: Linux, Red Hat, Yellow Dog

« Return to the newswire homepage

This topic does not have any threads posted yet!

You cannot post until you login.

 