The May 2017 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the May 2017 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.



In the April 2017 issue:



* Control Screen Brightness Without A Power Manager * aTunes: Importing Your CD Collection * Is There A VPN In Your Future? * ms_meme's Nook: PCLinuxOS * Repo Review: Android-Related Programs * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner * Creating A Kiosk Machine With PCLinuxOS And Xfce * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Pat * Playing Talisman Online With PCLinuxOS * GIMP Tutorial: Using The Clone Tool To Edit Photos, Again * Tip Top Tips: Add Images From PCLOS-Cloud To The Forum * PCLinuxOS Puzzled Partitions * And much more inside!



This month’s magazine cover image was designed by parnote.



Download the PDF (8.6 MB) http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2017-05.pdf



Download the EPUB Version (7.9 MB) http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201705epub.epub



Download the MOBI Version (6.1 MB) http://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201705mobi.mobi



Visit the HTML Version http://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html